Border dispute with China may bring India closer to some of Beijing's main rivals

During British colonialism, India was the source of foreign opium traders forced into Chinese markets, sparking a war between the United Kingdom and the Qing Empire that ended in humiliation for China. Since independence, India's relations with its largest neighbor have been tested by issues such as Tibet, Pakistan, and the countries' shared Himalayan border.

This week, that border turned into a renewed conflict, the bloodiest confrontation in 40 years, which left more than 20 soldiers dead after a brutal fight with fists and sticks in the mountains amid freezing temperatures and low oxygen.

While both governments are now struggling to scale back, the conflict could provide the final impetus for a shift already begun by New Delhi, away from Beijing and toward traditional rivals in China, the United States and Japan, as well as a growing regional Australia. As India seeks to reject what many see as Chinese aggression in the country, it will depend on these allies more than ever.

"The sacrifice made by our soldiers will not be in vain," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. "The integrity and sovereignty of India are paramount to us, and no one can prevent us from defending it. No one should have an iota of doubt about this. India wants peace. But when provoked, India will give an adequate response." .

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the main opposition Congress party, put it bluntly: "How does China dare to kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?"

Close to China

In an editorial on Wednesday, the influential Hindustan Times said "China wants to limit New Delhi's power and ambition; it wants India to accept the primacy of Beijing in Asia and beyond."

In response, the newspaper urged, New Delhi should "double its partnership with the United States, make Quad … a more permanent deal, and be part of any club that seeks to contain Chinese power."

The Quad, or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is an informal strategic forum for the US. USA, Japan, Australia and India, which offers semi-regular summits, information exchanges and military exercises. While it is not a formal military alliance like NATO, some see it as a potential counterweight to growing Chinese influence and suspected Asia-Pacific aggression.

While members have emphasized the more benign aspects of the relationship, such as recent cooperation in the coronavirus pandemic, the potential for military encirclement by countries has not gone unnoticed by Beijing.

Back in 2007, when the first Quad meetings were proposed, China issued formal diplomatic protests to all parties involved, and later that year, Australia withdrew fear of offending Beijing, and the alliance was suspended until 2017, when they resumed. the meetings, largely due to growing concern about Chinese developments in the South China Sea.

Potentially, a US-led anti-China bloc could be much bigger than the Quad. During a phone call earlier this month between Modi and United States President Donald Trump, the American leader invited India to join the upcoming G7 summit. Also, according to White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany, they discussed "the situation on the India-China border."

Trump has previously spoken of wanting to expand the traditional grouping of mostly European and North American states to include allies from Washington, Australia and South Korea, as well as using this year's planned meeting to "discuss the future of China."

India has traditionally been cautious of getting too close to the United States, seeking to balance that relationship with strong economic, if not always diplomatic, ties to Beijing. However, amid mounting pressure on his border, and what appears to be a strong personal bond between Trump and Modi, this could be the perfect time for such a pivot.

Greater Indian participation both in the Quad and in other military alliances with the US. USA It would have benefits for Washington, according to foreign affairs analyst Amrita Jash, who wrote this week that "India's strong position in the Indo-Pacific provides a counterweight to China's growing footprint in the Indian Ocean."

Not without cost

Both Delhi and Beijing have spoken of the desire to de-escalate and preserve a peaceful relationship after this week's clash in the Himalayas, but many experts are skeptical about how feasible or sustainable it is.

Aidan Milliff, an expert on political violence and South Asia at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, predicted this month that the latest conflict could "foreshadow the development of a Sino-Indian situation that reflects" ugly stability "between India and Pakistan: persistent low level conflicts and political-military crises that boil below the threshold of conventional war. "

The coronavirus pandemic had already damaged unstable links between Beijing and Delhi, and many in India blame China for its initial mismanagement of the crisis and Chinese officials frustrated at the perceived lack of support from their Indian counterparts to Beijing in the World Health Organization and other international forums.

However, any major change towards the Quad or Washington would only occur if Delhi believes that relations with Beijing are irreparable, as they could have high costs for both India and China.

Under Modi, India's economic engagement with China has been increasing. Together, the two countries represent 17.6% of the world economy. But although China is India's largest trading partner, its estimated bilateral trade of $ 84 billion in 2017/18 was a mere fraction of the volume of trade between the United States and China, which stood at almost $ 600 billion.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, China was gradually emerging as a major foreign investor in the growing Indian market, but that trend has been halted by new investment rules passed by Delhi, widely seen as targeting Chinese companies.

Economic pain is not the only thing to be shared together. While Beijing may detest seeing India flirting with the United States and Japan, it can respond by increasing support for Delhi's main rival: Pakistan.

China has close economic, diplomatic and military ties to Pakistan, making it one of the nation's closest allies in the region. Between 2008 and 2017, Islamabad bought more than $ 6 billion in Chinese weapons, according to the CSIS expert group. China has also invested billions in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, an integral part of the Xi Strip and Highway infrastructure and trade megaproject.

Protecting that corridor was seen by some analysts as a driving factor in the recent dispute in the Himalayas, another factor in which recent Indian movements over Kashmir, in which China supported Pakistan in a failed attempt to censor Delhi at the United Nations .

Similarly, China has made diplomatic and economic forays into countries traditionally considered within Delhi's sphere of influence, including Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

India's South Asian neighbors also increasingly turned to China for assistance during the coronavirus pandemic, accelerating a trend that caused Beijing to invest heavily in the region.

Nepal's willingness, in particular, to work with Beijing has raised concerns in Delhi about a possible geopolitical realignment. Nepal, which lies between India and China, and recently clashed with its southern neighbor over the decision to approve a revised map that includes areas claimed by Delhi.

Part of the problem in the region is the disorderly and highly disputed borders shared by many of the countries. However, if relations continue to worsen between Beijing and Delhi, they may seem like nothing compared to the nightmare of geopolitical complications that could arise across the Asia-Pacific.