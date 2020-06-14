Border Patrol Agent, 26, found dead along the New Mexico trail

A US Border Patrol agent. USA On duty in a remote part of New Mexico, he was found dead last week, federal authorities confirmed Saturday.

The agent's body, identified as Johan Mordan, 26, was found "unanswered on a road" during a search that began after Customs and Border Protection officials lost communication with him, KVIA-TV de El Paso, Texas.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death, CBP officials said.

Mordan was working in Hidalgo County, in an area known as New Mexico's "heel start," KVIA reported. He had been with the agency since July 2019 and worked at the Lordsburg station, officials said in a statement.

Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan announced the death in a Twitter message.

"With great sadness we regret the loss," Morgan wrote, adding that the agent had "served his country and community with honor."

Mordan's death was the second this year in the El Paso sector of CBP. In January, Border Patrol agent Alfredo Nino, 48, was found dead in Animas, KVIA reported.