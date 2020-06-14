Border patrol agent found dead while patrolling the New Mexico trail

A first-year United States Border Patrol agent was found dead while patrolling a remote New Mexico trail, authorities said.

Border Patrol officials said Saturday that agent Johan Mordan, 26, was on duty when other agents lost communication with him in the New Mexico Bootheel desert, El Paso Times reported.

Mordan, who joined the agency in July 2019, was discovered minutes later by the other officers "who were not responding on a road," authorities said.

CPR was performed, but officers were unable to resuscitate him, the outlet reported.

Authorities said an investigation is underway and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

"It is with great sadness that we regret the loss of Border Patrol agent Johan Mordan from the El Paso sector," said United States Acting Commissioner of Border and Customs Protection, Mark Morgan. wrote on Twitter.

“He served his country and community with honor. Our thoughts go out to their loved ones and to the entire Border Patrol community during this time. "