Border Patrol agents in Texas see hundreds of pounds of marijuana stuffed inside a van

Border Patrol agents on Friday interrupted an attempt to smuggle narcotics, seizing hundreds of pounds of marijuana inside a van along the Texas-Mexico border, authorities said.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon in the town of Laredo, in southern Texas, which is located along the border with Mexico.

Agents received a report about a blue pickup truck suspected of being involved in illegal activities at a local range, according to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office.

Agents found that the truck was traveling at high speed south on Mines Road. They tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver reportedly did not budge, leading to a chase.

The driver continued until he reached the World Trade Bridge, which connects the United States and Mexico over the Rio Grande. He then left the truck and fled to Mexico, CBP said.

Officers who inspected the abandoned vehicle found marijuana that weighed nearly 300 pounds. and valued at $ 238,960. The contraband was delivered to the Drug Control Administration.

Earlier this month, border agents thwarted another attempt at drug smuggling in Laredo. After leading the officers in a chase, an SUV driver drove to the Rio Grande and fled to Mexico, CBP said. Agents from the Laredo Sector Marine Operations recovered five marijuana packages from the submerged vehicle.