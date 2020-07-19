Border Patrol: an Arizona man legally carrying a dead body also smuggled migrants

DOUGLAS, Ariz. – United States Border Patrol agents said an Arizona man transporting a body to a morgue faces smuggling charges after finding six Mexican citizens hiding inside the vehicle.

The man was driving a GMC SUV when he was detained in Douglas on Wednesday for an immigration inspection, the Border Patrol said Thursday.

The unidentified man legally carried a human corpse in a body bag as part of his job for a morgue, the agency said.

"The SUV driver, believed to be an employee of a southern Arizona morgue, was presumably transporting the wreckage while attempting to smuggle people crossing the border illegally into the United States," said Robert Daniels of CBP.

Mexican citizens were prosecuted and charged with immigration violations, according to the Border Patrol. The driver remained in custody.

The human remains found at the scene were transferred to a local morgue, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.