Border Patrol survey underway in California after 11 people arrive by boat and flee

United States Border Patrol personnel launched an investigation Friday after a boat hit a southern California beach and 11 people left and fled, according to a report.

The boat, described as a 25-foot-long pleasure boat, landed at Encinitas, about 40 miles north of San Diego.

The occupants fled through a beach access area and dispersed in one neighborhood, Encinitas Lifeguard Captain Larry Giles told FOX 5 of San Diego.

"They all fled and we have no responsibility for the direction they are in," Giles told the station.

It was not immediately clear where the boat had traveled from.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.