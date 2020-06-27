Border Patrol survey underway in California after 11 people arrive by boat and flee

United States Border Patrol personnel launched an investigation Friday after a boat hit a southern California beach and 11 people left and fled, according to a report.

The boat, described as a 25-foot-long pleasure boat, landed at Encinitas, about 40 miles north of San Diego.

The occupants fled through a beach access area and dispersed in one neighborhood, Encinitas Lifeguard Captain Larry Giles told FOX 5 of San Diego.

