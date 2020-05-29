Borderlands film confirms that Cate Blanchett will play Lilith

The Lionsgate film studio has formally confirmed the casting of Thor: Ragnarok actress Cate Blanchett in the lead role of Lilith the Siren in the upcoming Borderlands movie based on the hit shooting looter.

The Australian actress was rumored to be in contention for the role earlier this month, and the studio finally confirmed the news last night via Twitter. In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, director Eli Roth said: "I am very lucky to have the amazing Cate Blanchett starring in Borderlands. We had the most amazing collaboration together on The House with a Clock in Its Walls, and I think there is nothing that she can't do & # 39; and I also said about the actress & # 39; everyone brings her game A to work with Cate, and I know together we are going to create another iconic character in her already famous career & # 39; & # 39; .

Blanchett is the first big casting news for the project, which currently features previously mentioned Eli Roth direction, HBO's Cherynobl writing the script, Avi and Ari Arad producing alongside Erik Fieg with Gearbox's Randy Pitchford as Executive Producer.

There is currently no time frame for the movie right now, but in the gaming world, Borderlands 3The last DLC – Blood reward: a handful of redemption It was recently revealed for release on June 23 on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.