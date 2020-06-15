Boris Johnson desperately needs his blocking bet to pay

It is impossible to overstate how important it is to Prime Minister Boris Johnson that this turn out well after a few painful weeks.

His pandemic response has come under attack across the political spectrum, as has his handling of recent Black Lives Matter protests across the country, with critics accusing Johnson of using language that ignites racial division, ultimately leading to to ugly scenes as far-right extremist groups participated. in violent counter-protests over the weekend. So, from the government's perspective, this reduction in the blockade should not end in disaster.

The worst case scenario is that the unlocking leads to a second wave of coronavirus infections, resulting in more deaths and the country is blocked again. It will be very difficult to sell this to a public that, despite largely obeying the measures since March, has the highest death rate in Europe.

"I don't think it's too much to say that his survival as prime minister is in jeopardy if we have a second peak," says Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University. "I'm not sure you can restore public confidence in your government if you have to execute something like a return to the blockade. The government really has to do it right and pray that it's not too early, as some people claim it can to be. "

These claims that the blockade is being lifted too soon range from the editorial pages of the left-leaning Guardian newspaper, which believes Johnson is "watching polls, not science" and "messing with the health of the nation." , to scientists who advise the government that they have called it a "political decision".

So given the risk of it going wrong, why unlock now? The answer could be in those opinion polls that The Guardian talks about. "I can't remember a drop in confidence for a British government to happen so quickly," says Bale. "A narrative has been developed that Johnson and his government have made a series of mistakes that have caused more deaths than they really should have occurred. They will hope that opening up the country and the economy again can change that narrative, especially as the daily death toll falls. "

Such a distraction would probably be welcome.

Last week, the government had to give up hopes that elementary schools would return before the summer break, after it became clear that many schools were unable to safely return students. Johnson's opposite number, Labor leader Keir Starmer, said the country is now in "a ridiculous situation where betting shops and theme parks will be open next week, but parents are unclear when their children will return to the school".

For critics, it is simply the latest example of this government's incompetence in handling a major public health crisis. And those criticisms are not unfounded. The UK went into closure later than many other European nations, a decision that epidemiologist and former government adviser Neil Ferguson admitted last week that it was dangerous: "If we had introduced closure measures a week earlier, we would have reduced the number of final deaths in at least half. "

And the government's core strategy to protect the national health service and drop testing in the general public on March 12 has been widely criticized by public health experts, who believe it has caused thousands of unnecessary deaths in the community.

"The government decided to build capacity in the NHS by sending elderly and invariably fragile and vulnerable people to nursing homes. Some of them were infected with the virus. This introduced the infection into homes and caused the staggering number of excess deaths." Bharat says. Pankhania, senior clinical professor at the University of Exeter School of Medicine.

Pankhania is one of many public health experts who believe that reducing restrictions as of Monday is premature and can cost more lives and make a second spike almost inevitable.

"Our poor track record in extensive and universal testing means that we cannot say precisely how many cases there are in the community. The new government test and trace system is too centralized and, in my opinion, not agile enough to capture the true picture of the infection, "he adds. Centralized testing and tracking operations finally emerged five months after the first confirmed case of the virus in the UK.

& # 39; Terrible number of black deaths & # 39;

As if a crisis was not enough, Britain's pandemic has fitted in with the other great story of the moment: the global response to the murder of George Floyd by a white police officer in the United States and the ire of black and minority communities. ethnic groups in inequality and institutionalized racism.

Earlier this month, the government released a report detailing how the virus disproportionately affected the Black, Asian and Ethnic Minority (BAME) community. The demonstrations that took place were more than George Floyd and the virus.

"Although Floyd was a trigger, the protests were about both institutional racism and the deaths of black people in police custody in the UK," says Diane Abbott, a high-profile opposition Labor MP. "The entire atmosphere has been affected by Covid's terrible black death toll, which has left the community under siege."

She, along with many others, has found the government's response disappointing. Johnson and other members of the government said the protests, in which the statues of the slave traders were demolished, had been "subverted by the killing."

"This type of language has consequences. The word & # 39; bully & # 39; plays with a stereotype of aggressive black youth," says Kehinde Andrews, professor of Black Studies at the University of Birmingham, UK. "When you look at why blacks are much more likely to be arrested or suffer violence, it often turns to this stereotype."

On Friday, the Prime Minister sent a long thread on Twitter condemning those who wanted to graffiti or tear down the statue of Winston Churchill, which is located outside Parliament. The next day, far-right protesters took to the streets of London with the aim, according to some, of protecting this statue from damage, leading to violent clashes with anti-racist protesters and the police.

"Both the Prime Minister and his Home Secretary seemed busier with the statues of the slave traders who were overthrown than the death toll from the slave trade in the Atlantic," says Abbott.

"The way you can use the word & # 39; bully & # 39; to talk about black protests is beyond me," says Kehinde Andrews, professor of Black Studies at Birmingham City University in the UK. . "This type of language has consequences. The word & # 39; bully & # 39; plays with a stereotype of aggressive young blacks. When you look at why blacks are much more likely to be arrested or suffer violence, it is often this stereotype. "

Therefore, this reduction in blocking occurs at a time when Johnson is fighting on several fronts. Johnson's loyalists are concerned that their inner circle is not adequately prepared for what happens if things start to go wrong.

"Many of us are concerned that the top team has not seemed safe lately," said a government minister, who was not authorized to speak at the registry. "If this goes well, then, in the long run, people may feel relieved that we have opened up the country and the economy and this could be remembered as a success. But we cannot afford to make as many mistakes as we have in the past few weeks." . There is a lot of confusion and annoyance. "

Another conservative MP who asked not to be named because of the risk of undermining parliamentary work said "Johnson is a leader, not a micromanager. His political capital is in doing things right, like solving the Brexit crisis last year. There is a lot of anger and if things go wrong, the finger will point to the Prime Minister. "

The concern among many conservatives is that this government has been accident-prone lately, from creating avoidable scandals like that of Johnson's chief aide, Dominic Cummings, accused of violating the closing rules, to being forced to reverse policies.

"No one doubts that this is a very challenging time for any government," says Iain Duncan Smith, former leader of the Conservative Party. "So many things are happening that are difficult to control because they are unprecedented. However, when the things you control have setbacks due to poor planning, the risk is that the government will look weak, setting a dangerous narrative about competition. "

However, while many conservatives are concerned about this competing narrative, others are optimistic that if the blockade is lifted successfully, Johnson will reap the rewards. "To a certain extent, we will finally be judged more by the recovery from the pandemic than by what is happening right now, on all fronts," said the government minister. "Yes, people are frustrated, but deep down they know why it is more difficult to open a school than a zoo."

Johnson still has a long way to go before the end of the year. The lives and many jobs that have been lost to this virus will not return. The impact it has had on the citizens of BAME cannot be reversed. The anger felt by many black Britons will not go away without a serious examination of inequalities in British society.

All of this will have to be addressed somehow this year, regardless of a possible second spike. Which does not bode well, given that much of the UK's political discourse has been absorbed by the single Brexit issue for almost four years.

And, in the unlikely event that Johnson has forgotten, he has until December 31 to fix his current Brexit headache. If it doesn't, the Covid-19 recession will collide with the economic crisis of a no-deal Brexit. If that happened, Johnson could be forgiven for looking longingly at his crushing victory in December 2019 and cursing the difference a year can make in politics.