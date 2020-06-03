Boris Johnson promises that the UK will provide Hong Kongers' path to citizenship after national security fears

A riot policeman sprays pepper spray on a man as they disperse a crowd during a demonstration against "parallel merchants" buying goods in Hong Kong for resale in mainland China on Sunday, January 5.

Democracy supporters hold placards as they participate in a New Years rally on Wednesday, January 1 in Hong Kong.

Democracy supporters wave flags during a countdown party in the Tsim Sha Tsui district on New Year's Eve.

Police arrive to conduct a clean-up operation in Hong Kong's Kowloon district on December 31.

Protesters take photos of a light screen & # 39; Free HK & # 39; at a meeting in the central district of Hong Kong on December 30.

Riot police detain a man during a demonstration at a shopping center in the Sheung Shui district on December 28.

A protester reacts after police fire tear gas to disperse passers-by in the Jordanian district of Hong Kong early on December 25.

People who celebrate the holidays react to tear gas as police confront protesters on Christmas Eve.

Protesters march in Hong Kong.

Protesters hold a rally outside the United States Consulate in Hong Kong on Sunday, December 1. Hundreds of people gathered Sunday afternoon in front of the United States Consulate for another pro-United States rally to show their support for President Trump after he enacted the Hong Kong Democracy and Human Rights Act. .

People participate in a march from Tsim Sha Tsui to Hung Hom in Hong Kong on December 1.

Pro-democracy candidate Jimmy Sham, right, celebrates with a supporter after winning his election in the Sha Tin district, early November 25. "Today's result represents support (from my constituency) for protesters. The government must immediately establish the Five Demands and respond to public voices," Sham posted on Facebook, referring to an old protest slogan.

Pro-democracy candidate James Yu hugs his girlfriend after winning her seat in the district council election, early Nov. 25.

Hong Kong Executive Director Carrie Lam casts her vote for the district council elections at a polling place on November 24. In a statement Monday, Lam said his government "respects the election results."

A group of protesters leave Hong Kong Polytechnic University holding hands before surrendering to police in the Hung Hom district on November 22.

Protesters wear clothing and helmets to form "SOS" at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 21.

Protesters raise their hands to represent the five demands of pro-democracy protesters during a rally in support of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act in the United States, at the IFC Mall in Hong Kong on November 21.

Tables and chairs stacked to create a barrier are left behind by protesters who locked themselves inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

A rescue diver from the Fire Services Department prepares to enter the sewer system on November 20, looking for protesters who escaped from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

A protester uses a flashlight as he crawls through a sewer tunnel to see how wide it is as he and others try to find an escape route from Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 19.

A protester walks through a gymnasium at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 19.

Protesters react when police fire tear gas in Hong Kong's Kowloon area on Monday, November 18.

Firefighters put out a burning car set on fire by protesters near Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Tsim Sha Tsui district on November 18.

Police fire tear gas when protesters attempt to leave Hong Kong Polytechnic University over a bridge on November 18.

A member of the police confronts a protester at Poytechnic University in Hong Kong on November 18.

Protesters use a rope to descend from a pedestrian bridge to waiting motorcycles to escape the police at Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 18.

A protester throws an umbrella into the fire at the barricaded main entrance of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 18.

An anti-government protester is detained at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 18.

An anti-government protester is bathed by volunteer medical workers after police water cannons submerged him firing pepper spray at Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 18.

Riot police fire tear gas and rubber bullets as protesters attempt to leave Poytechnic University in Hong Kong on November 18.

A protester prepares to shoot an arrow during a confrontation with the police.

Police use a water cannon outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

A protester throws a Molotov cocktail at the police on November 17.

Protesters use a catapult to fire bricks at the police from inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 17.

A woman tries to prevent riot police from approaching the University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong on Saturday.

Protesters train to throw Molotov cocktails into a pool on the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus on November 14.

Protesters walk in front of brick barricades on a highway near Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 14.

Protesters gather during a lunchtime protest in Hong Kong's financial district on November 14.

A protester launches a burning arrow to light a barricade at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) on Wednesday, November 13.

A Molotov cocktail, gas mask, and yellow construction helmet are placed on a bust of the late Hui Yeung Shing hotel magnate on the campus of Hong Kong Chinese University on November 13.

A fire is seen at a mass transit railway (MTR) station during a demonstration at the Chinese University of Hong Kong on November 13.

Students attempt to deposit tear gas released by riot police on a sports court during a clash at China University in Hong Kong on Tuesday, November 12.

A man is arrested during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong on November 12.

Students block an escalator with chairs in an attempt to hinder police at the University of Hong Kong on November 12.

A protester is detained in the Central District of Hong Kong on November 11.

People reacted after police fired tear gas during a protest in the Central District of Hong Kong on November 11.

Riot police confront protesters at the entrance of a shopping center during a demonstration on November 10.

A volunteer doctor helps a man after police used pepper spray during a demonstration on November 10.

A person places a flower at a memorial for Chow Tsz-lok, a 22-year-old Hong Kong university student, on November 8.

Students in gas masks are seen during a graduation ceremony at the Chinese University of Hong Kong on Thursday, November 7 in Hong Kong.

Firefighters stand outside the offices of the China Xinhua News Agency after protesters damaged their windows in Hong Kong on Saturday, November 2. Hong Kong riot police fired multiple rounds of tear gas and used a water cannon on Saturday to break a demonstration of thousands of people. The masked protesters demanded autonomy after Beijing indicated that it could strengthen its control over Chinese territory.

Richard Chan, a candidate for the district council elections, reacts after being pepper-sprayed by police in Hong Kong on November 2.

Thousands of masked black-clad protesters entered Hong Kong's central business district for another demonstration on November 2.

A man dressed as the Joker for Halloween walks past police officers on October 31.

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (second from left) and Kelvin Lam (second from right) shout slogans as they meet the media outside the Legislative Council (LegCo) in Hong Kong on October 29, 2019, after Wong could not be in an upcoming local election.

A protester throws a can of tear gas on October 27 in Hong Kong.

A couple in Guy Fawkes masks watch a rally at the Chater Garden in Hong Kong on October 26.

Protesters start a fire in front of the MTR station during the demonstration on October 27.

An explosion of tear gas smoke is seen on journalists during an anti-government protest in the Mong Kok district of Hong Kong on October 27.

High school students participate in a human chain rally outside Kowloon Park in Hong Kong on October 25.

Police fired blue tint at protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday, October 20. The blue tint can be used to stain and identify masked protesters.

A pro-democracy protester is arrested by police on October 20.

A protester shoots a basketball at a Lam poster during a rally on Tuesday, October 15.

Protesters set fire to a Bank of China branch on Sunday, October 13. It was the nineteenth consecutive weekend of anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

Protesters use their phone lights during a rally in Hong Kong's central business district.

A protester attempts to break a window of the tourist bus on October 13.

A woman is treated after police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Hong Kong's Mong Kok district on October 7.

Protesters for democracy gather in a shopping center on October 7.

Rescue personnel check the underside of a taxi after the driver allegedly drove to the pavement, hitting protesters in Hong Kong on October 6.

A smashed China Construction Bank is seen in the Causeway Bay area of ​​Hong Kong on October 6.

Pro-democracy protesters set fire to the street in the Causeway Bay area.

People protest the ban on masks on Saturday, October 5.

An anti-government protester stands near a fire on Friday, October 4.

Protesters move a statue representing a protester armed with a gas mask, helmet and umbrella on the streets of Hong Kong on October 4.

Protesters set fire to a China Construction Bank.

Protesters spray paint slogans at the entrance to a tunnel on October 4.

A store is in ruins after being destroyed by protesters.

Pro-democracy protesters raise their hands to symbolize their five demands during a demonstration on October 4.

Protesters drop gasoline bombs on the door of the Tsuen Wan Police Station on Wednesday, October 2.

A young protester was shot on Tuesday, October 1, when violent protests erupted in Hong Kong on the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China. The incident marked a major escalation of violence that could galvanize the protest movement in Hong Kong.

Police detain an anti-government protester on October 1. Thousands of black-clad protesters marched in central Hong Kong as part of multiple pro-democracy protests.

Police tackle and arrest pro-democracy protesters during the October 1 clashes.

Protesters reacted after police fired tear gas near central government offices in the Admiralty area of ​​Hong Kong on October 1.

Protesters for democracy form a human chain with the theme "Pepe the Frog" on Monday, September 30.

Hong Kong police detain a man during a protest in the Causeway Bay business district on Sunday, September 29.

Bus passengers observe a lighted barricade lit by pro-democracy protesters outside the Mong Kok Police Station on Sunday, September 22.

Pro-democracy protesters sing songs and chant slogans during a rally inside a mall on September 22.

A Chinese supporter, center, is escorted by police after confronting journalists in Hong Kong on September 15.

Pro-government and anti-government supporters sing against each other at a shopping mall in Hong Kong on Friday, September 13. The sign translates to "Stop the violence and stop the chaos; safeguard Hong Kong."

Protesters hold the lights of their cell phones as they form a human chain at the Peak, a tourist spot in Hong Kong, on September 13.

Police escort an injured man after he attacked protesters in front of Prince Edward Station in Hong Kong on Friday, September 6.

Protesters burn paper money to pay their respects to the injured protesters.

Protesters prepare to confront the police outside the Mong Kok police station on September 6.

A protester is arrested by police at the Po Lam public transport train station on Thursday, September 5.

A man watches TVs in a Hong Kong store as Chief Executive Carrie Lam announces the withdrawal of the extradition bill on Wednesday, September 4.

A woman is thrilled on September 4 by paying her respects to protesters who were injured a few days earlier.

Protesters travel through a railway station during a rally on Tuesday, September 3.

Students wearing gas masks and helmets hold a banner that says "Five Main Requirements are Must Do" at San Francisco's Canossian College in Hong Kong.

Protesters gather at the bus terminal of Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday, September 1. Hundreds of pro-democracy activists tried to block transportation routes to the city's airport.

A passenger walks to the airport on September 1 as pro-democracy protesters blocked a road outside the airport.

A protester uses a sling outside the Central Government Complex during clashes with police on Saturday, August 31. Thousands of pro-democracy protesters held an anti-government rally the day after several activists and lawmakers were arrested in a general crackdown.

Protesters light a Molotov cocktail on August 31.

Protesters take refuge while police officers shoot blue water at them. Blue tint can be used to stain and identify masked protesters.

A surveillance camera is covered in white paint during the protests.

An aerial view shows protesters reacting after police fired tear gas on August 31.

Pro-democracy activists Agnes Chow and Joshua Wong speak to the media after they were released on bail in Eastern Magistrate Courts on Friday, August 30. They were arrested the same day in a trawl through Hong Kong.

A police officer points a gun in front of a protester on August 25.

Some protesters launch laser pointers on police lines on August 25.

Protesters collect bricks to use as projectiles on August 24.



Police withdraw after clashing with protesters on August 24.

Cell phones shine from the top of Lion Rock on August 23.

Protesters march under umbrellas on Sunday August 18.

Tens of thousands of protesters appeared on the streets on August 18.

A protester participates in a march on Saturday, August 17. Her eye is covered with red gauze, referring to a woman who was allegedly shot in the eye during a fight between protesters and the police.

Protesters laser target the Sham Shui Po police station on August 14.

A traveler passes his luggage to security guards as he tries to enter through the boarding gate.

A billboard shows flights canceled on August 13.

Doctors care for a woman who received a facial injury during the fighting on Sunday, August 11.

Police detain a pro-democracy protester outside the Tsim Sha Tsui police station on August 11.

Police fired tear gas at protesters during a demonstration in the Wong Tai Sin district on Monday, August 5.

A train passenger gestures to a protester, correct, who was preventing a train's doors from closing on August 5. The protester was trying to disrupt Hong Kong's morning trip at rush hour.

A man comforts his pregnant wife near a train platform after protesters blocked the train doors on August 5.

A protester is in tear gas during a confrontation with the police in the early hours of Sunday, August 4.

A Chinese flag floats in the water after being thrown by protesters during a demonstration on Saturday, August 3.

Members of the Hong Kong medical sector attend a protest at Edinburgh Place on Friday, August 2.

The emblem of the China Liaison Office is protected by Plexiglas during a demonstration on Sunday, July 28.

A protester runs away from the police with batons in Hong Kong's Yuen Long district on Saturday, July 27.

A protester looks through umbrellas during clashes with police on July 27.

Travelers watch protesters gather at Hong Kong International Airport on Friday, July 26.

Protesters clash with police on Sunday, July 21.

Medical workers help a protester affected by tear gas on July 21.

Pro-Beijing legislator Junius Ho's office was ripped apart by protesters in Hong Kong's Tsuen Wan district.

Police officers use pepper spray to disperse protesters after a demonstration in the Sheung Shui district on Saturday, July 13.

A protester sprays paint into a chamber in the Hong Kong Legislative Council building, where protesters entered on Monday, July 1.

A protester breaks a window of the Legislative Council building.

Columns of sunlight are projected onto a crowd during the July 1 march.

Helicopters carrying the flags of China and Hong Kong fly over protesters on July 1.

A police officer uses pepper spray during a clash with protesters on July 1.

A protester in a T-shirt with the word "revolution" passes by an inscription on a road that says "Long Live HK".

Police detain protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong on July 1.

An aerial view shows thousands of protesters marching down a Hong Kong street on Sunday June 16.

Protesters ran after police fired tear gas on Wednesday, June 12.

On the morning of June 12, tens of thousands of people, mainly young people, had arrived in the area, blocking the streets and stopping central Hong Kong.

A protester holds a poster during the June 12 rally.

Police officers attack protesters during the clashes on Monday, June 10. It was a continuation of the protests that started the day before.

Protesters on June 9 waved banners and wore white, the designated color of the demonstration. "Hong Kong, never give up!" some sang.