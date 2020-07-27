Boris Johnson says & # 39; I was too fat & # 39; at UK launch to combat obesity

"I always wanted to lose weight for centuries," he said in the clip released Monday. "I think a lot of people, I struggle with my weight."
Equally alarming is the fact that one in five children ages 10-11 lives with obesity, and children living in disadvantaged areas are twice as likely to be obese.
The government policy document, released Monday, aims to link the risk of being overweight during the current pandemic. "In recent months we have seen that being overweight or living with obesity puts you at risk of dying from Covid-19," highlighting the impact that "excess adipose tissue has on vital organs such as the heart, lungs, and liver." .
The government hopes this campaign will encourage overweight people to lose 2.5 kg, claiming that "it could save the NHS £ 105 million ($ 135 million) in the next 5 years." The campaign encompasses far-reaching measures, from having restaurants put calorie numbers on menus to banning advertising and promoting unhealthy foods on TV and in stores.
Johnson says these measures will help people across the country lose weight, "not in an overly bossy or babysitting way, I hope." However, Johnson himself has in the past opposed attempts by previous governments to take similar measures.