Boris Johnson says & # 39; I was too fat & # 39; at UK launch to combat obesity

By
Zaheer
-
0
2



"I always wanted to lose weight for centuries," he said in the clip released Monday. "I think a lot of people, I struggle with my weight."

Johnson says in the video that since he recovered from the virus, he starts running with his dog, Dilyn, every day and talks heartily about the personal benefits of losing weight, as well as the social benefits of protecting the UK National Health Service. . (NHS)
The video was released in conjunction with the launch of the UK government's strategy to reduce obesity rates in the country. According to government figures, 63% of adults are above what would be considered a healthy weight, and about half of those people are obese.

Equally alarming is the fact that one in five children ages 10-11 lives with obesity, and children living in disadvantaged areas are twice as likely to be obese.

The government policy document, released Monday, aims to link the risk of being overweight during the current pandemic. "In recent months we have seen that being overweight or living with obesity puts you at risk of dying from Covid-19," highlighting the impact that "excess adipose tissue has on vital organs such as the heart, lungs, and liver." .

The government hopes this campaign will encourage overweight people to lose 2.5 kg, claiming that "it could save the NHS £ 105 million ($ 135 million) in the next 5 years." The campaign encompasses far-reaching measures, from having restaurants put calorie numbers on menus to banning advertising and promoting unhealthy foods on TV and in stores.

Johnson says these measures will help people across the country lose weight, "not in an overly bossy or babysitting way, I hope." However, Johnson himself has in the past opposed attempts by previous governments to take similar measures.

In 2007, Johnson wrote in a newspaper column that the current Labor government's proposal to put calories in wine bottles was "far-fetched" and that the "intimidation and harassment" plan could lead to legal defiance. In 2004, when the same Labor government was planning a smoking ban, Johnson wrote: "I can't stand dogooders, and this Labor government is riddled with people who yearn to prevent other people from doing things they disapprove of."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here