Born on July 4

Governor Charles Sumner had called this day a "National Saturday," but Thoreau was desperate to leave behind a people suffering from "lives of silent despair." The need to separate himself from this national despair drove him into the desert, where he was able to "face the essentials" of life.

Every July 4, I feel a strong urge to celebrate my own independence, and I feel connected to our rich American tradition, with its commitment to "freedom and justice for all." This is not just rhetoric, or should not be. Americans must say what they say. However, it is important to remember that European settlers in the early 17th century in the United States displaced the native population to create their own version of civilization, and this land grabbing was not pretty.

In the late 18th century, these settlers wanted to get rid of their own lords, the British. In 1773 a "tea party" formed, an early example of civil disobedience and symbolic protest similar to those that recently took to the streets in the Black Lives Matter movement, and Boston Harbor was awash with precious cargo.

In fact, the American Revolution had been brewing for some years, beginning with the death of Crispus Attucks, who was partly black and partly Native American. It is widely considered the first victim of the rebellion.

Is there any irony here?

I want, on this great national holiday, to understand what it really means to celebrate American independence. And I continue, despite last year's trauma – a brutal pandemic, chaotic White House leadership, mass unemployment and racial unrest – to feel proud to belong to a country "conceived in freedom and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal, "as Abe Lincoln declared that famous day in Gettysburg.

I am 72 years old and have spent more than a decade abroad at one time or another, living in Britain or Italy. I love the "old country" with its traditions and deep stability. Once or twice I considered staying abroad permanently. But I was always struck by something in the American spirit, this feeling of freedom and equality.

Most Americans I know value these things deeply, and would risk their lives to perpetuate them. We also love our wild landscape, and we want to preserve it. We appreciate those who, braver than we are, are willing to spend a night in jail to tell the truth to power, as does Henry David Thoreau, who left his cabin in Walden and spent a night in Concord jail for refusing. to pay him. tax survey.

He opposed many things about the United States government, including his willingness to endure slavery. "I cannot for an instant recognize … as my government (that) which is also the government of slaves," he wrote.

In 1849 he published his essay known as "On Civil Disobedience," which would offer a plan for Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.

When I look sadly at those in this country who harbor racist attitudes, I try not to despair. Slavery was a long and terrible stain in this country, destroying the souls of millions of black people, as well as their white oppressors. And the racist drive barely ended with the Civil War.

The Jim Crow era continued for decades, when free black men and women were pushed into the back of the bus, lynched, abandoned to languish in rotten schools, punished for their skin color. Black Wall Street was burned in Tulsa in 1921, one of many of these incidents. And the oppression of black men and women continues to this day, as seen in the horrific murder of George Floyd, which has shocked the entire world.

Despite the current misery that surrounds us, today I have a little more hope than in years. I teach at a university, and I am amazed by the young people I meet in the classroom, who have simply lost all patience with racism. They understand that most whites have little idea of ​​what black and brown Americans endure every day, and how difficult it is to advance if you are a person of color.

On July 4, I want to re-commit to true patriotism (not small-minded nationalism, which is simply the need to dominate those who are not us). I admire our love for freedom and equality. I value freedom of expression and our commitment to all religious practices. I delight in the beauties of our natural landscape and our desire to maintain its purity.

Patriotism is a willingness to delight in our independent nature, our hatred of oppression in any form or manifestation, our willingness to take to the streets when necessary.

This is a nation of immigrants and has been from the beginning. My own grandparents came to this country from Italy, driven by the desire to escape the economic and social brutalities that impoverished their lives. And I grew up among families from a wide variety of cultures.

This country can rightly be described as a crazy quilt of many colors and ethnicities, and that remains its glory, its true strength, despite the fact that many Americans refuse to admit it, preferring myopic security and isolation to privilege and money. Whites make it possible. they.

There is much to love here, despite the problems that plague these often disunited States of America. And much to celebrate and preserve, including the idea of ​​freedom and justice for all people.