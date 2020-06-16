Boston Dynamics robot dog is out now

The company announced that companies can pre-order Spot for just $ 74,500. The nimble four-legged robot has drawn attention for the tasks it can perform, including running, climbing stairs, and even reminding people to practice social distancing in the Covid-19 era.

Tuesday's announcement opens availability for the dog, which was previously used exclusively by "national and international companies and research facilities," the website said. Generally used for construction site inspections or similar situations.

"The combination of Spot's sophisticated software and high-performance mechanical design allows the robot to increase difficult or dangerous human work," Marc Raibert, president and founder of Boston Dynamics, said in a statement. "You can now use Spot to increase human security in environments and tasks where traditional automation has not been successful."

Spot is quite athletic. It can run around 5.2 feet per second, it has eye cameras that give it a 360-degree range of vision, it is dust and water proof, and it can operate in temperatures ranging from -4 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit.