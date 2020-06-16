Boston Dynamics robot dog is out now

The company announced that companies can pre-order Spot for just $ 74,500. The nimble four-legged robot has drawn attention for the tasks it can perform, including running, climbing stairs, and even reminding people to practice social distancing in the Covid-19 era.
Tuesday's announcement opens availability for the dog, which was previously used exclusively by "national and international companies and research facilities," the website said. Generally used for construction site inspections or similar situations.
"The combination of Spot's sophisticated software and high-performance mechanical design allows the robot to increase difficult or dangerous human work," Marc Raibert, president and founder of Boston Dynamics, said in a statement. "You can now use Spot to increase human security in environments and tasks where traditional automation has not been successful."
Spot is quite athletic. It can run around 5.2 feet per second, it has eye cameras that give it a 360-degree range of vision, it is dust and water proof, and it can operate in temperatures ranging from -4 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit.
The dog will be shipped in 6 to 8 weeks.
Spot's Story
Boston Dynamics first introduced Spot in 2015. An introductory video collected 7.3 million views, and additional Spot videos have continued to attract attention over the years. After all, this canine robot can twerk and moonwalk, and it received a lot of sympathy on social media when its creators released a video of researchers kicking the dog to demonstrate its balance.
Boston Dynamics started in 1992 as a spin-off from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and was purchased by Google in 2013. Four years later, Google (GOOGL) He sold the company to Japan's SoftBank, one of the firms behind Pepper, which is billed as the world's first robot capable of reading human emotions.
– CNN's Michelle Toh and Jessie Yeung contributed to this report.