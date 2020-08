Convictions on three of the 18 charges for which Tsarnaev was convicted have been overturned, and the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit ruled to vacate his death sentence on five counts.

The court also ruled Friday that Tsarnaev should receive a new trial in the penalty phase.

Tsarnaev is being held in federal prison in Colorado. He was convicted in 2015, including for the deaths of Krystle Campbell, Martin Richard, Lingzi Lu, and Sean Collier.