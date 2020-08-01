Boston Marathon Bomber Failure is 'ridiculous': survivor

A man who lost his leg in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing ripped apart an appeals court decision on Friday to launch the death sentence and revoke three of terrorist Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's convictions.

"It's ridiculous," said Marc Fucarile when asked about the ruling. on Boston's WEEI local radio show "Ordway, Merloni and Fauria".

Fucarile, who lost her right leg during the second of two blasts at the finish line that killed three and left more than 260 wounded in April 2013, said the case should be clear.

"The boy did this. Put him to rest, ”Fucarile said of Tsarnaev, 27, who will now receive a new trial in the criminalization phase to decide whether he should be executed by the bombings.

"It really is that simple and anyone who says 'no, it's not that simple …' No. It is," Fucarile continued. "He did this, he said he did this to all these people. Put him to rest, bury him, put him under prison.

The decision affects not only all victims of the bombings, but also their families, Fucarile said.

"It is not fair to these people and family members."

Fucarile described how her 12-year-old son, who was 5 at the time of the attacks, sometimes cried at the thought of his father's injuries.

"My son cries out of nowhere sometimes [and says] quiero I want him dead … the guy who hurt you … ruined your life. He changed you."

"I said" Gavin, I haven't changed my friend … [but] the pain I have all the time, limits my patience and I work on it, I try, "Fucarile said.

Fucarile's own father is "beside himself".

"Not being able to protect myself. If someone hurts your son, your family, you want him dead … "he said.

"And all these people are doing to protect [Tsarnaev]. It's a joke."