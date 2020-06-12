Boston police arrest 15-year-old after FBI released photos of teens posing in front of burned-out police cruiser

Boston police say they have detained a 15-year-old boy after the FBI released footage earlier this week of two men posing in front of a burned-out cruise ship.

Unidentified individuals, the FBI's Boston Division had said, "may have information relevant to the ongoing investigation into the vandalism and arson of a Boston Police Department cruise ship" on May 31.

BOSTON UNIVERSITY APOLOGIZES FOR LETING POLICE OFFICERS USE THEIR BATHS

The 15-year-old, who was arrested Thursday in Framingham on an order from the Boston Juvenile Court, now faces charges of arson fire and incitement to riot, according to police. His name will not be released because he is a minor, WFXT reports.

"Boston investigators wish to thank the F.B.I. Boston Division and A.T.F. for their help in this case, as well as all who came forward to help identify this individual," police added in a statement.

The FBI had said on May 31, "Two Boston police officers responded to an assistance call and parked their vehicle in the Beantown Pub area near Suffolk University."

"Soon after, several people tore apart the cruise ship, smashed its windows and finally set it on fire," he added.