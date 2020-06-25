Boston Police Chief "alarmed" after protesters interfere with arrest

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross says he is uncomfortable after an incident Tuesday that involved a group of "hostile" protesters who allegedly interfered with a firearms arrest.

The department said in a CBS4-covered statement that officers on duty on June 23 were "surrounded and assaulted" by the crowd around 5:40 p.m. while trying to attack the suspect, who was wearing a fanny pack and was reported to have a weapon.

"I am alarmed at the level of hostility my officers faced in arresting a criminal armed with an illegal firearm," Gross said in a statement. “They were attacked by members of the same community who were trying to protect by affecting this arrest. … Public safety is a shared responsibility. We need to continue working together, not in opposition. ”

When police tried to take control of the suspect, Jermaine Thomas, 44, the crowd grew and someone opened a fire hydrant, pointing with a strong flow of water in their direction. Thomas was able to grab an officer's wrist, causing a police body camera to be thrown to the ground.

Officers recovered a loaded revolver and charged Thomas with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and resistance to arrest.

He is expected to be prosecuted in the Roxbury District Court.