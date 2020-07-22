Boston Red Sox: pandemic-shortened 2020 coronavirus outlook

The Boston Red Sox may have had the most shocking offseason of any team.
Just two years after winning a World Series, Boston decided to download and trade the American League MVP, Mookie Betts, and veteran pitcher David Price for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The team may have been saved shortly after the season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Boston will only have 60 games to make the playoffs and is in as good a position as any other team to sneak in and potentially capture a second World Series in three years.
The Red Sox still have a ton of good young players who could help the team immensely.
However, the main difference is that the team will no longer have Alex Cora as manager. He was fired for his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal.
Ron Roenicke was named the new manager.
Boston will be without Chris Sale for the season as well. Sale underwent Tommy John surgery to repair his left arm.
Finished 2019: 3rd East
Registration 2019: 84-78
Manager: Ron Roenicke
Projected starters
C: Christian Vazquez
1B: Mitch Moreland
2B: Michael Chavis
3B: Rafael Devers
SS: Xander Bogaerts
FROM: Andrew Benintendi
OF: Jackie Bradley Jr.
FROM: Alex Verdugo
DH: J.D. Martinez
Projected / closer rotation
SP: Eduardo Rodriguez
SP: Nathan Eovaldi
SP: Martin Perez
SP: Ryan Weber
SP: Brian Johnson
CL: Brandon Workman
2020 calendar