Boston Red Sox: pandemic-shortened 2020 coronavirus outlook

The Boston Red Sox may have had the most shocking offseason of any team.

Just two years after winning a World Series, Boston decided to download and trade the American League MVP, Mookie Betts, and veteran pitcher David Price for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The team may have been saved shortly after the season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Boston will only have 60 games to make the playoffs and is in as good a position as any other team to sneak in and potentially capture a second World Series in three years.

The Red Sox still have a ton of good young players who could help the team immensely.

However, the main difference is that the team will no longer have Alex Cora as manager. He was fired for his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal.

Ron Roenicke was named the new manager.

Boston will be without Chris Sale for the season as well. Sale underwent Tommy John surgery to repair his left arm.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE MLB COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

** **

Finished 2019: 3rd East

Registration 2019: 84-78

Manager: Ron Roenicke

** **

Projected starters

C: Christian Vazquez

1B: Mitch Moreland

2B: Michael Chavis

3B: Rafael Devers

SS: Xander Bogaerts

FROM: Andrew Benintendi

OF: Jackie Bradley Jr.

FROM: Alex Verdugo

DH: J.D. Martinez

** **

Projected / closer rotation

SP: Eduardo Rodriguez

SP: Nathan Eovaldi

SP: Martin Perez

SP: Ryan Weber

SP: Brian Johnson

CL: Brandon Workman

** **