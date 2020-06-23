Both sides must put animosity on hold

Rob Manfred did what he didn't want to do, but had to do. He told the players where and when. The commissioner implemented a season that will be 60 games if the union arrives at 5 p.m. On Tuesday he signs the health and safety protocols, and agrees to show up for spring training on July 1.

There was a release of a pressurized tennis ball from one court to another, forcing the action or reaction of the players or the owners with each new offer or counter offer or loaded statement. Manfred hit him on Monday. He wanted to strike a deal, but the union rejected the MLB plan built around a 60-game season with a prorated payout and other bells and whistles.

As badly as he didn't want to implement, Manfred did it in 60 games, taking away the advantages of the bell and the whistle.

So now is the time to save your tennis balls and replace them with "Play Ball!"

Because we know where: mainly the stadium of each team. And now we know when: Spring Training 2.0 next Wednesday. It is imperfect. If the parties had found the spirit of cooperation, there would have been regular season games over the Independence Day weekend. But spring training activities will at least change the topic of work to match.

And sport has never needed to change the conversation more. This dispute has been devastating to the image of MLB in the short and long term.

So there is no hiccup of hostility now. There is nothing more important to the parties than finalizing the protocols in order to play with the greatest possible precautions in a pandemic. The time for a player's definitely coming complaint is not short-term: The union has 45 days to file a complaint that MLB did not act in good faith to try to play as many games as possible. It is understood. It is not about ending hate. It's about putting it on pause for a while.

The parties have been unable to unite for the good of the game for months, even with the pandemic providing coverage for the concession and cooperation.

No one knows if a baseball season could be played over an extended period in a country that does not yet have a coherent strategy to fight COVID-19. But there would always be a public understanding if the virus closed this big league season. The parties cannot get as close to the deal and find reasons to fight again.

In fact, this is a time to have a clear mind. One of the player perks removed with implementation rather than a deal was the Universal DH for 2020 & # 21;. But both sides should agree to use it in 2020. Pitchers are going to work in a hasty and strange atmosphere just to prepare to launch, in the midst of a pandemic, by the way. It is not in the best interest of either party to put such valuable products at greater risk. Better to have them to launch this year.

Players will now no longer use microphones on the field to improve TV broadcasts for homeowners. But is this really just a benefit for homeowners? When we have listened to players on the field during games, he has often demonstrated humanity and a sense of humor and camaraderie. This raises the profile of players at a time when players can use that hit. I think microphones would be even more popular with gamers considering there will be no fans and crowd noise.

And, who knows, perhaps reaching an agreement on some mutually beneficial elements, even at this late date, could lead to a general agreement and avoid those complaints and … OK. that's probably a fantasy world considering the animus between the sides.

For now, let's make players prioritize crossing the goal line in protocols that have been close to completion for weeks. Let's get the players to start the walk back to camp. Yes, we will have to keep our eyes open if disgruntled players decide not to participate in a shorter season. Of course, these are owners and players, so it would be ridiculous to blindly believe that the next 24-48 hours will go smoothly.

But come on Both sides have made their points. The fight will resume soon, in addition to complaints there is a collective bargaining agreement that expires after next season. For now, for once, look out for the good of the game. The players wanted to know where and when. They know. The owners did not want to go beyond 60 games. Done.

For the first time in a long time, baseball fans can start talking about baseball. We can start mental gymnastics by figuring out who's best placed to capitalize on a two-month regular-season sprint.

They are so close to changing the subject. Don't spoil it now.