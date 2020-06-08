Boxer Mayer tests positive for COVID-19, fight without return

Light junior contender Mikaela Mayer has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not fight in the co-main event of Las Vegas' first major boxing card since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Mayer announced her positive test on social media Sunday, two days before her scheduled fight against Helen Joseph at the Top Rank show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Tuesday night.

Mayer (12-0, 5 KOs) is a former American Olympian and a rising star in the 130-pound division. Mayer is asymptomatic, but tested positive for the virus on Saturday, she says.

"The rest of my team tested negative and everyone is in good health," Mayer said. "I really wanted to bring boxing back for all of you and I am disappointed in myself, my team, my fans and my opponent."

Mayer was slated to face Joseph in a 10-round fight as he searches for a world title later this year.

The cancellation of the fight is the second in three months for Mayer, who has not fought since October for reasons beyond her control. She was slated to fight Melissa Hernandez in New York on the undercard of a show with Michael Conlan in March before the pandemic forced her cancellation.

"After two consecutive camps, not being able to intervene in the ring both times, you can imagine how disappointed I am," Mayer said. "However, these protocols were implemented for a reason and it is more important to care about the health and well-being of my team and the people at this event."

The Nevada Athletic Commission ordered strict health and safety protocols when it allowed the return of combat sports late last month. The UFC has followed those testing procedures and security measures during its two shows at its corporate campus gym, and Top Rank has done the same in its plan to hold two boxing shows next week.

Tuesday's show will be led by undefeated WBO featherweight champion and US Olympian Shakur Stevenson against Felix Caraballo of Puerto Rico.