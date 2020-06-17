Boy Scouts require diversity and inclusion merit distinction for Eagle Scout rank

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) announced Monday that they will implement a specific "Diversity and Inclusion Merit Badge" in support of the Black Lives Matter movement that will be required to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout in the future.

In a letter to explorer families, the organization said it will also require diversity and inclusion training for all BSA employees beginning July 1, and that a review of property names, events and insignia will be held. "to build and improve the organization's nearly 30-year ban on (the) use of the Confederate flag."

"The Boy Scouts of America are with black families and the black community because we believe Black Lives Matter," the letter said. "This is not a political problem; it is a human rights problem and one that we all have a duty to address."

The BSA used the term "murders" when speaking about George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor. Their deaths sparked recent protests against systemic racism and police brutality in the United States. USA The organization said that all those who were not named are equally important, adding that it listens "to the anguish, feels the lack of love and joins the country's decision to do so." best."

"As our country considers racial injustice, we must all consider our role and our failures and commit to meaningful action," said the BSA. "There is no place for racism, neither in the Scout Movement nor in our communities. Racism will not be tolerated."

The organization said the new diversity and inclusion badge will be based on components within existing merit badges that require Scouts to meet and interact with other groups and cultures. To ensure that diversity and inclusion are "integrated at all levels," the BSA will also review "every element of our programs."

The changes come nearly four months after the BSA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection early Tuesday morning, stopping the hundreds of lawsuits it faced after decades of sexual abuse claims within the 110-year-old organization throughout of the years.

The sexual abuse agreements had reportedly strained the Boy Scouts' finances, and states passed laws last year so that long-time abuse victims can sue for damages.

On Monday, the BSA said it was not as brave as it should have been in the past, but said, as explorers, "we must always stand up for what is right."

"I think this is a big problem as all of these traditional Christian-oriented organizations are trying to put their houses in order regarding systematic racism," Alvin Tillery Jr., professor of political science at the NBC News, told NBC News Northwestern University. . "This is an organization that is super confronted and they have had to adopt more progressive positions because nobody wants to have anything to do with them."

Associated Press contributed to this report.