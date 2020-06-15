Boys Town Honorary Citizen – Allied Wallet Founder Ahmad Khawaja

Dr. Ahmad Khawaja is actually the mastermind behind the growth of Allied Wallet which happens to be a global FinTech company. It is certainly giving a tough competition to the other companies that come under the same niche. It is well known for offering various payment solutions in 196 countries around the world.

The company was recently awarded with a certificate of Honorary Citizenship in Boys Town, Nebraska for his company’s contributions to the community. Certainly, the reward went to none other than the CEO whose brainchild was the Allied Wallet. It is all because of his unique ideas and the joint effort of his team that makes it possible for the company to grow through immense leaps and bounds.

Allied Wallet’s Founder has always believed in coming up with a dedicated effort that leveraged the company’s success. Also, he considers it as a sole responsibility to be able to give it back to different communities all over the world. They have supported organizations for more than a decade now, that made a positive impact for the organization before the society for helping children, animals, police officers, veterans, varying communities, and disaster relief.

Allied Wallet: An unparalleled eCommerce solution

Dr. Ahmad Khawaja takes pride in providing an unparalleled e-commerce solution to the world. He went on promoting success and entrepreneurship throughout his interview. Alongside, he mentioned that it is not the end of our responsibility. The company is intended towards making a positive difference in communities all over the world, thereby giving people more opportunities to succeed.

Some of Allied Wallet’s contributions go to support include that of the STAR Team for Children, Wounded Warrior Project, From the Heart Productions, Hope for Change International, United Service Organizations, Eagle and Badge Foundation, Action Innocence, Los Angeles Police Canine Association, After-School All-Stars, Brent Shapiro Foundation, ASACP, and the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Boys Town: Dr Ahmad Khawaja and Allied Wallet receive a certification

Boys Town is basically a non-profit organization. It is dedicated towards caring for the children and families. It opened in the year 1917 as a center that would work for the youth and thus, support them. Currently, the Boys Town has nine sites across the United States. All of these sites are known to offer shelter and guidance for struggling children as well as to assist families, save children, and strengthen the underprivileged sections of the society.

Boys Town, Nebraska was incorporated as a Nebraska municipality in 1936. It has its own police and fire departments, churches, and post office. The landmark village consisted of 400 boys and girls and it was named as one of the “100 Best Communities for Young People.” Of course, Ahmad Khawaja is extremely proud to see that the company was recognized for its services to the Boys Town. At the same time, Allied Wallet wishes the Boys Town to keep doing such welfare in the days to come!