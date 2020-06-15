BP warns of $ 17.5 billion hit as pandemic hits oil demand

The British oil company said in a statement on Monday that the health crisis could have a "lasting impact on the global economy", resulting in lower energy demand over a "sustained period". It reduced its assumed average price for Brent crude from 2021 to 2050 by 27% to $ 55 per barrel.

As a result of the changes, BP said it would take an amortization of up to $ 17.5 billion in the second quarter, or about 6% of its total assets. The company may also stop developing some oil and gas fields as it invests in cleaner energy.

"The BP administration … has a growing expectation that the aftermath of the pandemic will accelerate the pace of transition to a lower carbon economy and energy system as countries seek to 'better rebuild' to make their economies more resilient in the future, "he said in his statement.

The company's shares fell 5% in London.