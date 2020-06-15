BP warns of $ 17.5 billion hit as pandemic hits oil demand

The British oil company said in a statement on Monday that the health crisis could have a "lasting impact on the global economy", resulting in lower energy demand over a "sustained period". It reduced its assumed average price for Brent crude from 2021 to 2050 by 27% to $ 55 per barrel.
BP to cut 10,000 jobs due to falling oil price

As a result of the changes, BP said it would take an amortization of up to $ 17.5 billion in the second quarter, or about 6% of its total assets. The company may also stop developing some oil and gas fields as it invests in cleaner energy.

"The BP administration … has a growing expectation that the aftermath of the pandemic will accelerate the pace of transition to a lower carbon economy and energy system as countries seek to 'better rebuild' to make their economies more resilient in the future, "he said in his statement.

The company's shares fell 5% in London.

"I am confident that these difficult decisions, rooted in our net zero ambition and reaffirmed by the pandemic, will allow us to better compete through the energy transition," CEO Bernard Looney said in a statement.

The company said in February that it would reorganize its business to achieve zero net emissions by 2050 or earlier. He announced last week that he would cut 10,000 jobs, nearly 15% of his workforce, to cut costs.

The coronavirus pandemic hit demand for oil, gas, and coal, with factories closed, planes on the ground, and motorists ordered to stay home.

Consumption is gradually picking up as closure restrictions are lifted worldwide, but oil companies face a bleak longer-term outlook. Some analysts warn that demand will never return to its record high in 2019, as the crisis accelerates changes already underway in energy markets, such as the move to renewable energy, and has a lasting impact on how that people work and travel.

This is a developing story. Will be updated

