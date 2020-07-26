Brad Brach of Mets thanks his family after the coronavirus scare

Brad Brach arrived in New York before Spring Training 2.0, went to Citi Field to get his COVID-19 test, and then went to lunch.

I couldn't taste his sandwich.

"My stomach dropped," he said.

The Mets reliever, who previously only thought he had a cold, realized what was to come, a positive test result, forcing him to miss the entire camp before the start of the season on Friday. Brach's wife Jenae Cherry, who was late to her pregnancy, also tested positive, adding a scare to the situation.

But Brach finally returned to Citi Field on Saturday for the first time since then, now that he, his wife, and their new twins are safe and healthy, after what the 34-year-old right-hander described as "fairly mild cases." of COVID-19.

"It was a tough couple of weeks just because you don't know how my wife is going to react, how the children are going to react," Brach said Saturday afternoon in a Zoom call. "So it was a stressful time. The most important thing was that he wanted me to be there and we were hearing different things from the doctor that if I am still positive, I cannot go. Or even if 14 days passed, he couldn't be there for the birth, so it was kind of an emotional roller coaster he was on, more than baseball things because he knew it was going to be at least two or three weeks from now. "

Brach was finally allowed to be in the hospital for the birth of his twins, then helped his wife "come back to life with three children," before leaving to join the Mets.

The New Jersey native threw a bullpen session at Citi Field on Saturday before the Mets' 5-3 loss to the Braves and left feeling better than he expected. He plans to throw another bullpen in the next few days, then face live hitters and reevaluate his status.

Fellow reliever Jared Hughes also joined the team sometime last week, manager Luis Rojas said, after missing most of the camp for an undisclosed reason. Rojas said Hughes is "a little ahead" of Brach in his build, but he declined to put a timeline on the return of either pitcher. Both will provide the Mets with significant depth in the bullpen when deemed ready.

In addition to his biggest concern related to COVID-19, his family's health, Brach said it was frustrating not being able to continue his baseball training while he was sick. During his quarantine, he tried to stay alert by throwing himself into a sock and throwing heavy balls in his hotel room. He later went looking for parks where no one was and threw his bag of baseballs at the fence, he said.

"More than anything, I was frustrated because these past four or five months have been like a roller coaster of emotions," he said. "You think the season is going to end, then you hear it will start next week, then you think it will end again." So when we finally found out that Spring 2.0 was starting again, you're excited to go back and be around the boys.

"It is more frustrating than anything else because Steve Matz and I and some of the other guys in the Nashville area work hard to get ready." So having all of that washed out here these last two or three weeks is frustrating, but I hope the work I did before will show up in the next two weeks. "