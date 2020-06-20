Brad Parscale, Trump campaign manager, says he was unable to vote in 2016 due to absence complications

"In 2016, I was in New York working to elect Donald Trump and encountered a number of problems receiving my ballot in the absence of Texas and I did not meet the deadline," Parscale said in a statement. "Just one more proof that voting by mail is not the perfect solution. Democrats and the media claim it is."
Parscale went on to suggest that his difficulties were proof that voting by mail is unreliable and fraught with corruption, echoing a common claim by Trump, who has said without evidence that voting by mail is particularly susceptible to fraud.
CBS News first reported that Parscale lost the 2016 vote.
Parscale's lapse is not the first misstep of voting among members of Trump's inner circle, including the president himself. Trump opted to vote by mail earlier this year, the same option he has been criticizing against, despite repeatedly passing his polling place. Last year, Trump attempted to register to vote in Florida while claiming that his "legal residence" was in Washington, DC, The Washington Post reported earlier this month.
And Ivanka and Eric Trump were unable to vote in the 2016 New York primaries because they did not meet the state voter registration deadline, Donald Trump said at the time.
Along with his unfounded claims about voting by mail, Trump has frequently denounced electoral fraud in the country, although numerous studies suggest that electoral fraud is almost non-existent in the US. USA And the president's own electoral fraud commission dissolved without finding any evidence to back up his claims.