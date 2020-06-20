Brad Parscale, Trump campaign manager, says he was unable to vote in 2016 due to absence complications

"In 2016, I was in New York working to elect Donald Trump and encountered a number of problems receiving my ballot in the absence of Texas and I did not meet the deadline," Parscale said in a statement. "Just one more proof that voting by mail is not the perfect solution. Democrats and the media claim it is."

Parscale went on to suggest that his difficulties were proof that voting by mail is unreliable and fraught with corruption, echoing a common claim by Trump, who has said without evidence that voting by mail is particularly susceptible to fraud.

See the 2020 presidential elections

CBS News first reported that Parscale lost the 2016 vote.