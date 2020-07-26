Bradley McDougald excited to join the Jets

At least this security seems excited to play for the Jets.

Bradley McDougald, the security acquired along with two Seahawks first-round picks for Jamal Adams, appears to be ready for his new home.

"JETS! # BM30 coming soon!" He tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

The 29-year-old defensive back will likely start on the Jets' defensive field alongside free safety Marcus Maye. McDougald left Kansas and played with three teams in his first five years in the league. He found a home with the Seahawks, spent the past three seasons there, and signed a three-year, $ 13.95 contract in March 2018.

Last season in 15 games, McDougald had 70 tackles, half a sack, two interceptions and six passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, it has an 85.4 rating of men's coverage, ranking fourth among the 104 securities that have played at least 100 snapshots of men's coverage in that span since 2018. In addition, its 62.7 passer rating allowed. In men's coverage, he is fifth among defenders who were attacked at least 20 times.