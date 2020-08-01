Bradley McDougald is already the anti-Jamal Adams for Jets after the trade

The call appeared on Bradley McDougald's cell phone while dining with family members during a visit to his hometown of Columbus, Ohio, last week.

It was Seahawks general manager John Schneider.

"My first reaction when I saw that he was calling was that he was in trouble," McDougald recalled Friday through a Zoom call. "Then I realized I hadn't done anything and I thought, 'OK, this is weird.' You don't really talk to the GM every day. So all I remember was he said, 'We just swapping with the Jets. "

"He kept talking for two more minutes and all I heard was: & # 39; Jets … Jets … Jets & # 39 ;, and I said, & # 39; Wait, did you say I just got changed at Jets? & # 39; still processed. At first, they beat me, I felt abandoned (like) they just kicked me out and didn't care about me or rate me there.

"But (then) I started thinking about what a blessing this was – another chance," continued eighth-year assurance. “I can enter a program that loved me. They did their homework and changed me. I had to start thinking about all the positives. "

This is the stark juxtaposition between McDougald, whom the Jets acquired along with two Seattle first-round draft picks and a third round in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round pick and Jamal Adams, whom the Jets selected sixth overall. in 2017.

McDougald focused on the positives, while Adams, for the past six months, was obsessed with one thing: himself and the contractual wishes he demanded to be met yesterday despite the world being in the middle of the COVID pandemic. -19 with people who lost their livelihoods or worse, their lives.

In the end, before the Jets finally moved him for what can be considered nothing more than an impressive ride, Adams had become an unsustainable distraction for his team.

After quickly intervening publicly on recent allegations of sexist and racist remarks against team owner Woody Johnson, head coach Adam Gase as a terrible leader called GM Joe Douglas a liar and ripped everyone but the sellers apart. of MetLife Stadium hot dogs for his unhappiness, it was going to be impossible for Adams to coexist inside a Jets locker room that no longer wanted him around.

Praised by so many people around him at LSU before he became a Jet when he was a young man with special leadership traits, Adams sadly never filled out that bill, but instead became a stereotypical first athlete for whom some teammates they were drawn and others cynically rolled their eyes at

Enter McDougald, who produced five interceptions and four forced fumbles in the past two seasons with Seattle, while Adams had two interceptions and five forced fumbles in the same span as a Jet.

And listening to him speak on Friday, McDougald seemed genuinely excited about being a Jet, which is light years from the way Adams felt as he spent every waking hour of the past five months trying to get out of town through a series of six shots. to rant on social media.

If they're ever going to find success, the Jets need more lively players to be on their team like McDougald seems to be and fewer complaints like Adams.

McDougald called the Jets "an honor."

"For an undrafted child to be traded for someone as valuable as Jamal is great," he said. "Speaking to a couple of coaches and guys in the locker room, they were excited to have me. This is not me to replace Jamal. All I can do is show up every day and … be the best Bradley McDougald, and I hope that wins over my coaches, the players and the fans. That is what I pretend to be. I can't be Jamal. I'm not the same person as Jamal. "

Good news for Jets fans. Welcome Bradley McDougald. Have a good trip, Jamal Adams.