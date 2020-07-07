Bradley Whitford criticizes NBA for inaction in China-Hong Kong riots

Bradley Whitford holds the NBA accountable amid continued civil unrest in Hong Kong.

Last fall, Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey expressed his support for protesters in Hong Kong who were demonstrating opposition to a proposed law that could see citizens extradited to mainland China despite maintaining a degree of autonomy. of the country in general.

The tweet caught reaction from China, where basketball is hugely popular, and various sponsors, leagues, partners and streaming services cut ties to the Rockets and the NBA over the message.

In the following days, the NBA released a statement in which they noted that the tweet "deeply offended many of our friends and fans in China, which is regrettable," apparently condemning Morey's message.

Now, Whitford, 60, has condemned the NBA's recent silence on the matter.

"Hello @ NBA. Do you mind what is happening in Hong Kong? Or the fact that the Chinese are building concentration camps for the Uighurs?" Emmy winner tweeted on Monday. "Or do you only adopt principled positions if they won't harm your results?"

Whitford's comments come as Hong Kong has once again become the center of world attention after China passed a new security law with consequences similar to the previously proposed bill. The new law has come under fire for its limitations on previously promised autonomy in Hong Kong.

Many supporters expressed support for Whitford's sentiments in their comments on his post.

"They only care about money, not human rights," he wrote. a Twitter user. "That should have been made clear when they threw the Rockets GM Morey under the bus for supporting the HK protests last year."

"Let's face it, they don't care and they don't want to get involved." declared another.

An added third party: "Thank you. I was surprised that no one talks about the fact that they are being enslaved, raped, reprogrammed all the time, while companies like @nike, @Apple and @nba turn a blind eye. It's always about the end result. I He stopped supporting the NBA last year when they defended China.

Recently reports emerged that the NBA's relationship with China's state television is still in jeopardy.

NBA representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.