Brady vs Osaka Live Stream Reddit: Watch US Open Tennis 2020 semifinal Online

The US Open has reached its penultimate stage with Jennifer Brady all set to take on Naomi Osaka in the semi-final of the Grand Slam tournament. The Brady vs Osaka semi-final will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday, September 10 (Friday for Indian viewers). Here’s a look at how to watch the J Brady vs Naomi Osaka live match nd the Brady vs Osaka semifinal preview.

US Open 2020 live streaming: Brady vs Osaka semifinal preview

Jennifer Brady has been in fine form during the US Open, winning all her games so far in straight sets. The World No.41 defeated former World No.1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber, 6-1, 6-4 in the Round of 16, before sealing her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final berth with a win over Yulia Putintseva, 6-3, 6-2.

However, Brady faces a stern test in her quest to glory, with the US Open semi-final draw pitting her against two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka. The 22-year-old’s road to the semi-final was not as smooth with the likes of Misaki Doi (6-2, 5-7, 6-2) and Marta Kostyuk (6-3, 6-7, 6-2) proving themselves as tough opponents.

In her quarter-final clash, Naomi Osaka defeated Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-4, her first victory against the American in four attempts. While the two-time Grand Slam champion is a clear favourite for the US Open semifinal clash, Jennifer Brady’s form throughout the Grand Slam tournament cannot be ruled out as she enters the clash with great momentum. The second semi-final pits Serena Williams against Victoria Azarenka. If both Williams and Osaka win their respective ties, then the 2020 US Open final will be a rematch of the 2018 summit clash. The then 20-year-old had controversially defeated the veteran 6–2, 6–4, becoming the youngest US Open champion since Maria Sharapova in 2006.

J Brady vs Naomi Osaka live: US Open 2020 live streaming details

Fans wondering how to watch the J Brady vs Naomi Osaka live in India can tune into the Star Sports network. The J Brady vs Naomi Osaka live telecast will be available on Star Sports Select 1/2 on September 11 at 4:30 AM IST. Fans can also watch the US Open 2020 live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app. Furthermore, for in-match highlights and updates of the Brady vs Osaka semifinal, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of WTA and US Open. Jio TV subscribers can also avail the US Open 2020 live streaming on their smartphones.