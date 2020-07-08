Brain damage may be related to Covid-19, scientists warn





Experts from University College London (UCL) were the last to describe that Covid-19 could cause neurological complications, such as stroke, nerve damage, and life-threatening brain inflammation, even if the patients did not display severe respiratory symptoms associated with the disease. .

"We should be vigilant and vigilant for these complications in people who have had Covid-19," lead author Dr. Michael Zandi said in a UCL press release, warning that it remains to be seen "whether we will see an epidemic on a large scale pandemic-related brain damage. "

Follow-up studies will be necessary to understand the possible long-term neurological consequences of the pandemic, they said.

The study, published in the journal Brain, examined 43 patients treated at London University Hospital for confirmed or suspected coronavirus from April to May. They range in age from 16 to 85 years, and showed a range of mild to severe symptoms.