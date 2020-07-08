Brain damage may be related to Covid-19, scientists warn

Experts from University College London (UCL) were the last to describe that Covid-19 could cause neurological complications, such as stroke, nerve damage, and life-threatening brain inflammation, even if the patients did not display severe respiratory symptoms associated with the disease. .
Follow-up studies will be necessary to understand the possible long-term neurological consequences of the pandemic, they said.
The study, published in the journal Brain, examined 43 patients treated at London University Hospital for confirmed or suspected coronavirus from April to May. They range in age from 16 to 85 years, and showed a range of mild to severe symptoms.
Among these patients, the researchers found 10 cases of "temporary brain dysfunction" and delirium; 12 cases of brain inflammation; eight cases of strokes; and eight cases of nerve damage.
Most of the patients who showed brain inflammation were diagnosed with a specific, rare and sometimes fatal condition known as acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM). Before the pandemic, the research team in London would see approximately one ADEM patient per month. During the study period, the number increased to at least one per week.
A woman hallucinated lions and monkeys in her home. Others reported numbness in the limbs or face, double vision, and disorientation. A severe patient was barely conscious, responding only when in pain.
Researchers are still trying to figure out why exactly Covid-19 patients are developing these brain complications. The virus that causes Covid-19 was not found in his brain fluid, which means the virus does not appear to directly attack the brain. Instead, one theory is that complications are indirectly triggered by an immune response from the patient's body, not the virus itself.
These findings are important in informing how doctors around the world monitor and treat patients, but they also pose new questions and challenges. For patients who do not show severe respiratory symptoms, such as trouble breathing, it can be difficult to identify these brain complications early enough to prevent or minimize damage. And for patients who are seriously ill, their poor health may limit how much doctors can do to investigate what's going on in their brain.
The authors cautioned that other studies will be "essential" to determine how exactly the virus causes brain damage and how to treat it.
"Since the disease has only been around for a few months, we may not yet know what long-term damage Covid-19 can cause," first joint author Dr. Ross Paterson said in the news release. "Physicians should be aware of the possible neurological effects, since early diagnosis can improve patient outcomes."
Dr. David Strain of the University of Exeter School of Medicine, who was not part of the study, called the findings important but "not surprising" given previous cases of coronavirus.
"The main limitation is that we don't know what the denominator is, so we don't know how often these complications arise," he said in a statement Wednesday. "We have already seen that some people with Covid-19 may need a long period of rehabilitation, both physical rehabilitation and exercise and brain rehabilitation. We need to understand more about the impact of this infection on the brain."