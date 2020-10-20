Brainstorming: What It Is, How To Do It (Step by Step)

Brainstorming is a technique used to propose solutions to a specific problem. It consists of a meeting also called brainstorming, in which participants must be free to present their suggestions and discuss the contributions of colleagues.



Would you like to exploit your team’s intellectual and creative capacity to reach new heights?



Brainstorming can be translated as “storm of ideas”.



This is a technique that can be applied in several ways. From product development to problems that may be happening in delivery, for example.



It was created in 1948 by publicist Alex Osborn and remains current.



The most important thing is that you know that brainstorming can be the upturn that your company is missing so that it can achieve success once and for all.



“Two heads are better than one” already heard that saying, right? The idea here is precisely this: A storm of prospects to reach the best result.



What is Brainstorming?



I remember when groups of students were formed to develop school work. Everyone presented their options and from there they extracted the best ideas to set up the structure of the work in the hope of earning a grade 10.



Little did I know that I was already starting my career as a marketing professional at that time.



Brainstorming is just that. More than a technique, it is an activity – developed individually or in a group – that aims to explore all creative and intellectual capacity. This storm of ideas happens with well-defined goals.



The idea is to make room for the diversity of thoughts and experiences and extract the best ideas, seeking innovation, differential, surprising and success. Whatever comes to mind can be played on the table. After the ideas, visions and possibilities, it is up to the manager and his team to find the common denominator.

Where can Brainstorming be used?

As I said a little above, brainstorming can be used in all sectors, but to name a few examples:



Development of articles

Logistics restructuring

Optimizing ideas or applying new ones, among many other options.



You can use brainstorming to find the best keywords, to improve the performance of certain sectors of the company or in any other situation that you think the need exists. There is only one crucial point that you need to keep in mind to use brainstorming: you need to identify the problem before taking any steps.



From there, you can start brainstorming to solve the problem.



Like everything that needs to be implemented, brainstorming also has steps that need to be followed to make it as efficient as possible. Check out what they are:

Previous Preparation



According to Professor Ralph Keeney, in his improvement of the technique, the ideal is to present the problem to the group and pass some guidelines before the brainstorming comes to life.



I agree with the teacher. If the group is aware of the problem, ideas will emerge in a more focused way. There can be a waste of energy when ideas are randomly launched. Make introductory material available to the team and let everyone do their assessment.

Meeting



First of all, remember that the meeting participants are people. Some may be shy when speaking about their ideas, perhaps it is insecurity, fear of disapproval, etc. So, prepare the environment for this. The idea here is to make people feel comfortable talking about what they have in mind. And even when everyone is sitting down to start brainstorming, allow time for ideas to be put in place before you start. Give due attention to all ideas. Certainly everyone struggled to find the best ones before presenting to the group. Let everyone have their time to speak. So that no one feels harmed, make the same time available for the presentation of ideas for the campaign. Something like 10 minutes may be enough. Anyone who feels free to pass the idea on in less time than that, great.

Write down all the solutions

Try to write down all the solutions that are emerging in a visible place for the group. It is important that everyone feels that their ideas are really being taken seriously. Otherwise, it would make no sense to brainstorm.



Accumulate as many ideas as possible



You can expand your mind to understand each person’s vision and under no circumstances judge or diminish any of the ideas. This can cut off the flow and cause insecurity for others. And to avoid having one or two people end up leading the meeting, make a kind of “roulette” if you are comfortable with that. Listen to one, then another, and another and go on until you return to the first one where ideas start again.

Selection



If you decide to make the selection right there in front of the group, start by discarding duplicate ideas (one of them, of course). Analyze one by one and the ideas you think are median or bad, explain in a gentle way why they may not work and listen to the person who spoke about them if you want to give more explanations. In this way, it will be possible to arrive at a number – determined by you – of ideas that present a good potential for solving the problem. Tell how productive the brainstorming was and thank everyone.

Next steps:



Show everyone in the group which ideas stood out and explain exactly why these are the ones chosen to expand the brand’s reach, if that is the solution you are looking for. But any other solution will follow the same path. Now is the time to go a little deeper into the selected ideas. It is not necessary to maintain the entire team to participate in this moment. Three people can be enough.

After all, how to do a Brainstorming?



I can summarize the idea. The more simplified the explanation, the better:



– Identify what needs to be optimized or corrected.

– Allow the storm of ideas.

– Separate the best solutions.

I hope this information is helpful. Give it a try!