Brandon Nimmo of the Mets says he is taking no further precautions amid Marlins coronavirus outbreak

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo said Monday that the recent outbreak of coronavirus with Miami Marlins players and coaches would not make him more cautious with his own teammates.

Nimmo was asked about the Marlins after two of Miami's games against the Baltimore Orioles were postponed after more than a dozen players and coaches tested positive for the disease. The gardener gave his answer to reporters in a video conference, according to MetsMerized.

"Actually for me, I think (the mask) does more harm than good," he said. "While we are inside I definitely want to take my precautions. I put on gloves when I hit, so when I hit the five of them I put on gloves or they put on gloves. We surround ourselves a lot, but we keep that 6 foot distance. If it happened it spread that way, I guess so. No, it doesn't make me more cautious. I still want to go out and have fun, try to make this as normal as possible. Honestly, I think we are taking a lot of precautions that you need to take and I just don't see where to have a crash. those five or wearing a mask during the game would prevent that from happening. "

Nimmo additional: “It takes all 30 teams to do it the right way. And yes, I know we are doing it the right way, but you are right, it is out of your control and that is something you learn in baseball. You learn to control what you can control and let the rest take itself. So unfortunately this is how it should be. We will still do everything we can until they tell us otherwise. For now, we will continue to do our part and hope that the other 29 teams will too. "

MLB owners reportedly made an emergency call about the Marlins outbreak, but did not speak out about the season cancellation.

Other games were held across the league on Monday night. The Mets defeated the Boston Red Sox, 7-4.