Brands have been ignoring people of color for far too long. He is on a mission to change that

For decades, companies that made beauty and personal care products catered almost exclusively to the needs of white consumers. The few products that were created for people of color were generally relegated to a small "ethnic beauty" section in stores.

They have ignored a large market, he says, especially given projections that by 2045, non-Hispanic whites will no longer make up the majority of the United States' population.

"We have an audience that hasn't been served in over 100 years as well as they deserve to be … If the majority of the world represents this audience, why aren't you serving them?" He said in a recent interview with Rachel Crane of CNN Business.

When asked if he believed other retailers should follow Sephora's lead and dedicate 15% of their shelf space to products from black-owned companies, Walker replied, "It's a great start, I hope to see more."

But it also encouraged brands to be bolder than that. "Why only 15%? When I think that people of color are the majority of this country in 20 or 30 years, why not push for that future? Can more than half of the store represent the need to this growing public? "

The same question could be asked of American companies, which in the wake of the George Floyd murder is under pressure to finally factor in the racism and exclusion that has held African Americans and other minority employees for decades.

Walker said he is encouraged to hear companies take a strong stand against racism. But to make real change in the future, he recommends that you first acknowledge the trauma black employees face on a daily basis regarding justice and fairness. Then take a close look at what the company's declared values ​​are and if your decisions and actions are really in line with them.

"It's not just about donating to some organizations, but following up. Are you hiring people who represent the audience you're serving? Are you putting people on your boards who represent the audience you're serving serving? "