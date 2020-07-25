Brave hunters stay home with coronavirus-like symptoms

Another day, opening day, another COVID-19 hiccup for an MLB team.

The Braves did not receive any positive tests on Friday morning, as the Nationals did on Thursday with Juan Soto, but they opened the season at Citi Field without their two best receivers, who stayed in Atlanta after experiencing symptoms of the virus.

Neither former Met Travis d & # 39; Arnaud nor Tyler Flowers have tested positive for COVID-19, but neither woke up on Friday feeling symptom-free. So the Braves were forced to call Alex Jackson, who ushered in behind the plate, and search for William Conteras in time for a 1-0 loss to the Mets at Citi Field.

"They just need to feel better," Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters before the game. "I don't know if it's not just about a bad cold or something you could catch. But these days, the red flag goes up and you're cautious. If this had happened a year ago today, we would bring them in, treat them, and who knows, probably would still be available. "

However, these are not normal times, as the Braves know first hand. His first star baseman, Freddie Freeman, tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of spring 2.0 training and had a fever of up to 104.5 degrees.

Freeman, 30, bounced back in time to be in the Braves' lineup on Friday, but said he addressed his teammates about being honest about how they felt. With that in mind, d’Arnaud and Flowers did not make the trip to New York.

"I was not surprised to hear it, because we had heard that the past two days (Flowers & D & # 39; Arnaud) had had some symptoms," Freeman said. “Unfortunately, I think this is what is going to happen. The common cold no longer exists. So if you have symptoms, this is what's going to happen. "

Even on a day when MLB announced good news about its new league-wide test numbers, just six positive tests (four players, two staff members) out of 10,939 samples last week, the Braves' situation served as yet another reminder. what to play a season during a pandemic will be like.

"If I hadn't said anything, I would have infected this entire team," Freeman said. "So I applaud (d'Arnaud and Flowers) for being honest. It's hard when you lose your two receivers. But no one will feel sorry for us. The Nationals didn't have Juan Soto's night (Thursday). It's going to happen throughout of this year ".