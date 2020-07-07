Braves & # 39; ultimate pro & # 39; Nick Markakis chooses to leave season

Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis pulled out of the 2020 season on Monday due to growing concern about the coronavirus pandemic.

Markakis is the second Atlanta veteran in two days to announce plans to stay out of the 60-game season. He follows right-hander Félix Hernández, the former Cy Young winner with Seattle who was vying for a rotation position before choosing not to participate on Sunday.

Markakis, 36, said Monday that he was uneasy about playing the season without fans and was later swayed by his phone conversation with teammate Freddie Freeman, who tested positive for COVID-19 and has a fever and other symptoms.

"Just listening to it, the way it sounded on the phone, was difficult," said Markakis. "It was a little revealing. Everything that is happening, not just with baseball but around the world, makes you open your eyes. "

Freeman, setup man Will Smith, right-hander Touki Toussaint and infielder Pete Kozma tested positive for the coronavirus. Manager Brian Snitker said Saturday that Smith and Toussaint have no symptoms, while Kozma also has a fever.

Snitker said Monday that the four continue to progress through protocols. He said it wouldn't be fair for players to provide more detailed daily updates.

Dodgers pitcher David Price, Washington infielder Ryan Zimmerman and Colorado outfielder Ian Desmond are among the other players who have chosen not to participate.

Braves first base coach Eric Young Sr. will also be out of the season.

Snitker said he respected Markakis' decision, who said he is "a definitive professional." Snitker said losing the respected veteran was a blow to the team's hopes of winning a third straight National League East Division title.

"We will miss him," Snitker said. "He is one of our pillars of our club. I know he has been thinking a lot about it. … When you lose a guy of that stature and what he brings and the player he is, it doesn't help you, that's for sure."

Snitker, 64, acknowledged that he is also concerned about his health during the pandemic.

"Honestly, yes," said Snitker. "I feel great right here. I think I'll be fine these three weeks. The trip worries me more than anything, I think. … The fact that we have had some positive tests makes you realize that this is real. This virus is real and there is nothing to mess with. "

Markakis has three children. He said he has "overwhelming support" from his family in his decision to miss a season that he said would not have been the same without fans.

"I am at the point in my career where I am not chasing money," he said. "I'm not chasing any of that. … This game is about having fun and having to go out and play in an environment without fans, it's not baseball for me."

After nine seasons with Baltimore, Markakis was entering his sixth season with Atlanta. He was competing for playtime on a crowded field of Braves after Marcell Ozuna's signing in the offseason.

Snitker plans to play Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. in each game, although Ozuna could be the designated hitter. Markakis, Ender Inciarte and Adam Duvall joined rookies Cristian Pache and Drew Waters in the open field competition.

Markakis hit .285 with nine home runs and 62 RBIs in 2019, a year after he was an All-Star. He said he doesn't know how the exclusion could affect his hopes of playing in 2021.

"We'll see. I want to see how it develops this year," said Markakis.