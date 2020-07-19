Braves' Freddie Freeman prayed during the coronavirus battle: "Please don't take me"

After a terrifying journey in his battle with the coronavirus, Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is grateful to even have a chance to play baseball.

On Saturday, the four-time All-Star, who said he didn't know if he had time to get ready for the Braves' opening game, revealed that he had a high temperature of 104.5 degrees at the start of his battle with the COVID-19 disease. and prayed for his life.

"I said a little prayer that night," Freeman said on a video conference. "I've never been so hot before. My body was very, very hot. … I said, 'Please don't take me' because I wasn't ready."

Freeman said the fever had dropped to 101 the following morning and broke two days later. He said Saturday was his ninth symptom-free day in a row, which also included body aches, chills and a temporary loss of his senses of taste and smell. He said two other members of his household, his wife and aunt, were recovering after positive tests.

"It is very serious," he said, adding that his family "did everything right" to avoid the disease. "It still somehow caught me."

It tested positive at the start of summer camp.

"I feel great," he said. "I only lost a pound. … I didn't lose any strength. "

Freeman reported to Truist Park for training on Friday just an hour after receiving his second negative test for the coronavirus, earning him medical clearance to play.

The Braves said they planned to give Freeman as many turns as possible before the season. He had a triple-scorer over the head of right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in Saturday night's intra-box game and also caught a foul popup over his shoulder.

Freeman's appreciation of returning to the team was obvious. the Bravos posted video on Freeman's team Twitter account, wearing his bat and glove, saying, "This is wonderful," as he left the shelter and looked out at the field on Friday.

"I feel like I'm a kid in a candy store again," he said Saturday. “Sometimes you forget how much you love this game. I really missed him. I was so excited when I got to the patio. "

Freeman said his legs hurt on Saturday after his training on Friday.

"Obviously, when you get your best player back, it's a good thing and a good thing," manager Brian Snitker said. "I'm excited for him and for us too."

Freeman set career records with 38 home runs and 121 RBIs last season to help Atlanta win its second consecutive title in the National League East. It was placed fourth in the MVP vote in 2018.

The Braves are set to open the season next Friday at the New York Mets.

Associated Press contributed to this report.