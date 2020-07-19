Braves' Freddie Freeman relives the terrifying journey of the coronavirus

ATLANTA – Freddie Freeman doesn't know if he has time to get ready for the Atlanta Braves opening game.

After a terrifying journey in his battle with COVID-19, Freeman is grateful to even have a chance.

On Saturday, the four-time All-Star revealed that she had a high temperature of 104.5 degrees at the beginning of her battle with the disease and prayed for her life.

"I said a little prayer that night," Freeman said on a video conference. "I've never been so hot before. My body was very, very hot. … I said" Please don't take me "because I wasn't ready."

Freeman said the fever had dropped to 101 the next morning and broke two days later. He said Saturday was his ninth symptom-free day in a row, which also included body aches, chills and a temporary loss of his senses of taste and smell. He said two other members of his household, his wife and aunt, are recovering after positive tests.

"I feel great," he said. "I only lost a pound. … I didn't lose any strength. "

Freeman reported to Truist Park for training on Friday just an hour after receiving his second negative test for the coronavirus, earning him medical clearance to play.

The Braves plan to give Freeman as many at-bats as possible before the season. He had a triple-scorer over the head of right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in Saturday night's intra-box game and also caught a foul popup over his shoulder.

Freeman's appreciation of returning to the team was obvious. The Braves posted a video on Freeman's team's Twitter account, wearing his bat and glove, saying "This is wonderful" when he came out of the shelter and looked out at the field on Friday.

"I feel like I'm a kid in a candy store again," he said Saturday. “Sometimes you forget how much you love this game. I really missed him. I was so excited when I got to the patio. "

The Braves are delighted that Freeman is back.

"Obviously, when you get your best player back, it's a good thing and a good thing," manager Brian Snitker said. "I'm excited for him and for us too."

Freeman set career records with 38 home runs and 121 RBIs last season to help Atlanta win its second consecutive title in the National League East. It was placed fourth in the MVP vote in 2018.

Freeman's return was timely. Free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig tested positive for the coronavirus after agreeing to sign with Atlanta. The positive test nullified the deal.

Puig had been seen as a replacement for Nick Markakis, who opted for the season after speaking on the phone with Freeman.

"Unfortunately that was my worst day," Freeman said, adding that he did not attempt to influence Markakis' decision when the two spoke again days later.

"I just wasn't interested in that and I totally understand it," Freeman said.

When asked what he was looking for from Freeman, Snitker said, "I don't think he has to look for anything. If he's out there, he'll be ready."

Freeman said his legs hurt on Saturday after his training on Friday. The Braves open the season next Friday at the New York Mets.

Freeman was one of four teammates who tested positive at the start of summer camp. The right-hander Touki Toussaint, who had no symptoms, also returned on Friday. Left-handed reliever Will Smith and infielder Pete Kozma have not returned.

Freeman wore a face mask during a video interview and said he will continue to take precautions.

"It is very serious," he said, adding that his family "did everything right" to avoid the disease. "It still somehow caught me."