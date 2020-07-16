Brazil Beef and Soybean Exports to the EU Linked to Illegal Deforestation, Study Finds

The study "Bad apples from Brazilian agribusinesses", published in the journal Science on Thursday, links illegal deforestation on rural properties in the Amazon and Cerrado with their agricultural production and exports to EU countries.

The Brazilian Cerrado is a region of biodiversity made up of savannas, grasslands and forests that covers around 200 million hectares (around 500 million acres). Large tracts of these important ecological regions in Brazil are being cleaned up due to global demand for meat, to make way for cattle ranches, and then converted into soybeans that are used to feed livestock or exported to other parts of the world.

The study found that while most of Brazil's agricultural production is deforestation-free, 2% of the properties studied in the Amazon and Cerrado are responsible for 62% of illegal deforestation. A significant part of that deforestation is linked to agricultural exports, according to the study.

"This small but very destructive portion of the sector represents a threat to the economic prospects of Brazilian agribusinesses, as well as causing regional and global environmental consequences," the report's authors said.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said last year that "protecting the forest is our duty, acting to combat illegal deforestation and any other criminal activity that puts our Amazon at risk."

Meanwhile, the far-right, business-friendly president promised to explore the economic potential of the rain forest. He found that in China, the country's largest trading partner, it increased imports of beef and soybeans from Brazil in the wake of the U.S. trade war.

Critics say Bolsonaro's rapid dismantling of environmental protections and economic policies have set the stage for an environmental disaster.

The method

To do the link between illegal deforestation and agricultural exports, The team, led by Raoni Rajao, professor of Social Science Studies at the Federal University of Minas Gerais, compiled maps of land use and deforestation for Brazil and information on 815,000 rural properties in the Amazon and Cerrado, as well as the livestock transport. documents. They also developed software that calculated the level at which each property studied complied with environmental and deforestation laws.

They found that around 1.9 million metric tons of soybeans grown on properties with illegal deforestation may have reached EU markets annually. This means that 22% of all soybeans exported from the region to the EU are potentially contaminated.

The authors warn that the real percentage could be higher since their sample covered 80% of the soybeans planted in the region.

Approximately 41% of EU soy imports come from Brazil, equivalent to 13.6 million metric tons per year.

Between 25% and 40% of EU beef imports come from Brazil. The study estimates that 12% of the 4.1 million cows marketed in slaughterhouses in the states of Para and Mato Grosso in 2017, came directly from properties with potentially illegal deforestation.

But the number increases to around 50% when taking into account the suppliers that had indirect contamination with illegal deforestation. This includes if a ranch does not deforest but buys cattle from one that does.

The study also warns that in the state of Mato Grosso, contamination of beef exports from illegal deforestation could reach 44% in the Amazon and 61% in the Cerrado regions.

The report says the Brazilian government insists "that national laws guarantee high conservation standards and, therefore, trade bans should not include legally authorized deforestation." But its results could have enormous implications for how countries proceed with trade agreements when they know that part of imports could be linked to illegal deforestation in the Amazon.

"International buyers of agricultural products from Brazil have expressed concern about products contaminated by deforestation," the authors said in the report. "Among the concerns is that the increase in greenhouse gas emissions from deforestation and forest fires in Brazil could cancel the EU's climate change mitigation efforts."

Deforestation

Deforestation in the Brazilian jungle is accelerating. It increased by almost 64% in April this year, compared to the same month last year, according to data from Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE). In April, more than 156 square miles (405.6 square kilometers) of rain forest was destroyed, a vast swath more than twice the size of Washington, DC.

The first quarter of 2020 had already seen more than a 50% increase in deforestation compared to last year, according to INPE data.

Last year, after massive fires consumed large stretches of the rain forest, Brazilian President Bolsonaro was accused of encouraging the activity of illegal ranchers, miners and loggers, many of whom use fire as a quick way to cut down trees. to clear crops and livestock. pasture. By November 2019, the deforestation rate in the Amazon had reached its highest level in more than a decade.

As global demand for meat skyrockets, and when China turns to Brazil for its soy supply amid the trade war with the United States, experts fear Brazil's agricultural boom will cost habitats like the Cerrado. and the Amazon.

In their report, the authors found that 120,000 properties in their study were deforested after 2008. About 36,000 of those properties in the Amazon, representing 84%, and 27,000 thousand in the Cerrado, 35%, carried out this deforestation which they said was in all likelihood done illegally.

The authors said that "all economic partners in Brazil should share the blame for indirectly promoting deforestation and GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions by not restricting imports and consuming agricultural products contaminated with deforestation, illegal or otherwise."

The authors said the report raised awareness of the importance of lobbying Brazil "to conserve its environmental assets" and international efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.