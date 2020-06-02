Brazil could reach 1 million cases of Covid-19 in a few weeks, study projects

A health professional works in the intensive care unit ward, where patients infected with COVID-19 are being treated, at the Santa Casa hospital in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on June 1. Douglas the Great / AFP / Getty Image

The World Health Organization has raised alarm over the risk of using antibiotics to treat Covid-19, fueling an increase in antimicrobial resistance worldwide.

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria or viruses evolve in a way that is no longer affected by antibiotics or other medications, leading to infections that are no longer treatable with medications commonly used in the present.

Overuse of antibiotics, or their unnecessary use, can lead to harmful antimicrobial resistance.

The WHO noted in a press release on Monday that new global data shows that bacterial infections in all nations are already becoming more resistant to the drugs used to treat them, and warned that the use of antibiotics during the coronavirus pandemic could further this trend.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has led to increased use of antibiotics, which will ultimately lead to higher bacterial resistance rates that will affect the burden of disease and death during the pandemic and beyond," said the director general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in the media. briefing in Geneva on Monday.

Last week, the WHO published a clinical guideline for doctors not to use antibiotic therapy or prophylaxis among patients with mild or moderate Covid-19 unless there is a clear clinical indication to do so.

"In the current COVID-19 Clinical Guideline, Interim Guidance, the WHO described the appropriate use of antibiotic therapy for medical professionals to treat patients. Therefore, both address antimicrobial resistance and at the same time they save lives, "said Tedros.

Tedros added that a "record number" of countries continue to monitor and report cases of antimicrobial resistance, and "as we gather more evidence, it is clear that the world is losing its ability to use critically important antimicrobial drugs worldwide. "

Furthermore, the proper use of antibiotics can become a complex balancing act.

"On the demand side, in some countries there is overuse of antibiotics and antimicrobial agents in both humans and animals. However, in many low- and middle-income countries, these life-saving drugs are beyond the reach of those they need them, leading to unnecessary suffering and death, "said Tedros.

"On the supply side, there are essentially very few market incentives to develop new antibiotics and antimicrobial agents, which has led to multiple promising tool market failures in recent years," said Tedros. "In addition to finding new models to incentivize sustainable innovation, as seen with the Covid-19 Solidarity Trial, we must find ways to accelerate viable candidates."