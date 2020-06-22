Brazil exceeds 50,000 coronavirus deaths as outbreak worsens

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazil, the world's second-largest coronavirus after the United States, officially topped 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a blow to a country already dealing with more than 1 million cases, mounting political instability and a paralyzed economy.

Brazil now has a total of 1,085,038 confirmed cases and 50,617 deaths, compared to 49,976 on Saturday, the health ministry said. Experts say the actual numbers are much higher due to a lack of widespread testing. The largest country in Latin America generally registers more than 1,000 deaths per day, but generally registers less on weekends.

Brazil confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus on February 26 and approved 1 million cases on Friday. Since its first arrival in the country, the rapid spread of the virus has eroded support for right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and raised fears of economic collapse after years of anemic growth.

Bolsonaro, sometimes called the "tropical Trump," has been widely criticized for his handling of the crisis. The country does not yet have a permanent health minister after losing two since April, after clashes with the president.

Bolsonaro has avoided social distancing, calling it a more dangerous job-killing measure than the virus itself. It has also promoted two antimalarial drugs as remedies, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, despite little evidence that they work.

On Sunday Bolsonaro said the military serves the will of the people and its mission is to defend democracy, adding fuel to a furious debate over the role of the armed forces amid fears of political fragility.

His comments came the same day that his supporters and detractors met in cities across the country, a clear symbol of polarization in the largest country in Latin America.