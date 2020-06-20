Brazil exceeds one million cases of Covid-19. It can then move to the United States, becoming the most affected country on the planet.

The Ministry of Health reported 54,771 new cases on Friday, a record daily peak that brought the national total to 1,032,913.

The Covid-19 pandemic is spreading rapidly with no signs of slowing down, as major cities lift social distancing measures and begin reopening restaurants, stores, and other nonessential businesses.

Many experts believe that the number of cases could exceed the United States and that Brazil could soon become the country most affected by the virus.

Despite this, President Jair Bolsonaro continues to downplay the threat by questioning global medical authorities and accusing opponents of trying to discredit his leadership.

Bolsonaro's false sense of immunity

At first, Brazil seemed insensitive to the virus as it spread through countries like China, Italy, and the United States. Bolsonaro only reluctantly agreed to repatriate Brazilian citizens from the then epicenter, Hubei province, according to reports, worried that they would put the rest of the country at risk.

The first case was confirmed on February 26, when it was believed to be an isolated case of a man who flew from Italy to Sao Paulo with the virus. A month later, coronavirus cases in Brazil had already increased to around 3,000 and the number of deaths was 77.

It was around this time that Bolsonaro first compared the virus to a "little flu" and falsely hinted that Brazilians were immune to the virus.

"Brazilians don't catch anything … they already have the antibodies to prevent it from spreading," said the president.

He said again that Brazilians are likely to be immune to the coronavirus during a press conference on March 26 in front of Alvorada's presidential residence in Brasilia.

"Brazilians must be studied, we don't catch anything. You see people jumping into the sewage, diving into it and nothing happens to them," Bolsonaro said.

During the same press conference, Bolsonaro said he believed many Brazilians had already been infected, but that those people already had "the antibodies that would help (the coronavirus) not spread."

Bolsonaro vs. social distance

Cases began to spread rapidly across the country, and it was clear that Brazil would soon become a new hot spot for the virus.

By April 8, Brazil had confirmed more than 15,000 cases and 800 deaths. Despite warnings from health experts, images of Bolsonaro appeared the next day hugging supporters at a local bakery in Brasilia and posing without a mask.

Bolsonaro believed that the social distancing and quarantine measures imposed by officials in major cities, such as Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, would cause more harm than the virus itself and lead Brazil to a crippling recession.

"The unemployment issue, the economy issue no longer works. We cannot allow the side effect of fighting the virus to be more damaging than the disease itself," Bolsonaro said.

Bolsonaro frequently clashed with the mayors and governors of some of the places most affected by Covid-19 and finally fired the Minister of Health, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, on April 16, after he expressed his support for the closure of companies and schools.

The following weekend, Bolsonaro attended a demonstration against the blockade in Brasilia without a mask, where he coughed several times and shook hands with his followers. Opposition leaders considered the protests "undemocratic" after signs were seen calling for the dissolution of Congress and the Supreme Court and the return of the dictatorship.

Military in the Ministry of Health

Health Minister Mandetta's successor, Nelson Teich, served less than a month in office before resigning. One of his main disagreements with Bolsonaro was over the authorization of the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat patients with Covid-19.

Eduardo Pazuello, an army general with no health experience, was named interim Minister of Health after Teich's resignation. A few days after taking over the role, he began replacing key positions within the ministry with other military men. At least nine people were appointed in the first few weeks he took office, to occupy positions within the ministry dealing with planning, budgeting and public health issues.

Pazuello also issued a new guideline authorizing the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for all patients with symptoms of Covid-19.

"After two ministers of health refused to do so and decided to resign instead of signing the document, it was up to General Eduardo Pazuello, who assumed the ministry on an interim basis, to authorize the use of chloroquine for all Covid-19 patients Pazuello wrote on his personal Twitter account last month.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revoked permits this week for the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat patients with Covid-19. That same day, the Brazilian Ministry of Health expanded its guidance on the use of medications to include pregnant women and children.

The Ministry of Health said that the studies referred to by the FDA cannot be used as an example for the rest of the world because the "quality of the methodology is terrible" and stated that Covid-19 cases were decreasing in the areas where the drugs were used. , without presenting any evidence.

The recommendation to use the drugs to treat children came despite the guidance of the Brazilian Pediatric Society, saying that there is not enough data to prove the effectiveness of the drugs in minors and that they should only be prescribed during clinical trials and with parental consent.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday it is still reviewing the use of hydroxychloroquine in its Solidarity Trial, a multi-country clinical study of Covid-19 treatment options. The organization temporarily paused the trial in May due to concerns about the drug's safety and to review its own data, but resumed the program earlier this month.

Bolsonaro threatens to withdraw from the WHO

Earlier this month, the WHO called on nations to encourage the public to wear cloth masks in public.

"The WHO advises that governments should encourage the general public to wear masks where there is widespread transmission and physical distance is difficult, such as on public transport, in stores or in other confined or crowded environments," said the Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. a press conference on June 5.

The updated WHO guide recommends that masks be used as part of a "comprehensive package" to help curb the spread of Covid-19, which includes physical distancing, frequent hand washing, people who become ill at home. , suspected cases being tested and their contacts being tracked.

Bolsonaro accused him of threatening to withdraw Brazil from the WHO that afternoon and accused the organization of "ideological bias".

"The United States left the WHO. We are considering that as well. Either the organization works without ideological bias, or we leave it too," Bolsonaro told reporters. "We don't need foreigners to have anything to say about our health here."

Bolsonaro recently doubled down on his attacks on the organization, after accusing it of trying to lead Brazil into an economic recession.

"The so-called World Health Organization wants us to follow them blindly. First, they say that asymptomatic people cannot transmit the virus and then they return to their comments. It seems that there is something more serious behind all that, they want our countries to fail. "Bolsonaro said during a press conference outside the Alvorada residence last Wednesday, referring to a WHO admission that the asymptomatic transmission was a" big unknown. "

"The amount of economic problems this will cause will be enormous, to the point of breaking Brazil," he said, repeating his concern that the economic impact of the virus will be worse than the death toll.

Triage vs. closing

Instead of applying social distancing measures, his health minister, General Pazuello, has advocated establishing more health triage centers throughout the country. There is no "100% isolation," he recently told CNN Brazil.

Cities across Brazil began to gradually reopen last week. In major metropolitan areas like Sao Paulo, shopping malls and open-air bazaars reopened for the first time in three months. Local media reported large crowds and traffic in the bustling city center over the weekend.

Officials insist that the decision is based on improving conditions, such as increasing the availability of intensive care beds and a crushing infection curve in some places. But experts say the conditions for reopening are far from ideal and fear that the rush could lead to more transmissions and postpone a real recovery.

"The transportation problem needs to be addressed. If everyone continues to take crowded buses and subways, which is what's happening, it won't work," said Paulo Lotufo, an epidemiologist at the University of São Paulo.

Shortly after Sao Paulo began reopening, Mayor Bruno Covas was diagnosed with coronavirus last Saturday. Covas, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment for lymphoma, showed no symptoms, according to a statement from the mayor's office. The statement also said that Covas will work from home and remain under observation.

Invading Hospitals and Covid-19 Wars

Recent studies by the nonprofit Institute for Health Policy Studies found that the country could soon run out of healthcare professionals and intensive care unit (ICU) beds. According to the Institute, more than 60% of the population of Brazil depends on the country's public health system and at least 10% of Brazilians live in areas where there are no beds available in the ICU.

"The response to the pandemic could not have been worse," Miguel Lago, a professor at Columbia University and executive director of the Brazilian Institute for Health Policy Studies, told CNN. "This was not Sierra Leone before the Ebola crisis, Brazil had a robust public health care system that could have been better used at the start of the pandemic."

A CNN team recently visited hospitals in the cities of Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Manaus, where health professionals shared horror stories about overcrowded ICU units and doctors and nurses treating patients at high risk of exposure and death. .

"It is not a flu. It is the worst we have faced in our professional lives," Dr. Jacques Sztajnbok of the Emilio Ribas Institute of Infectious Diseases in Sao Paulo told CNN.

However, Bolsonaro continues to question claims that more is needed and that ICUs and hospitals are overcrowded, and recently encouraged his supporters to go to the facility to gather some video evidence.

"There are field hospitals and public hospitals near you, find a way to get in and film there," Bolsonaro said last Thursday during a live Facebook event. "We need more people to go there and show if these beds are really full. That helps us and all that material gathered from social media will be sent to the Federal Police."

Recently, there have been several cases of legislators and pro-Bolsonaro sympathizers trying to gain access to coronavirus treatment rooms in the states of Sao Paulo, Espiritu Santo and the Federal District, where the capital Brasilia is located.

"This type of behavior is unacceptable at a time when the state of Espírito Santo, the country and the world are facing this serious crisis," the state health secretary said in a written statement. "The worst thing is that this behavior was encouraged by an irresponsible statement from the leader of this nation."

Brazil's attorney general Augusto Aras said he will call state prosecutors' offices to investigate the incidents, including allegations of threatened and assaulted medical professionals, according to a statement released by his office on Monday.

"This behavior endangers the physical integrity of the brave professionals who are dedicated to reversing a health crisis unprecedented in the history of the country," Aras said in the press release.

Brazil moves toward highest number of virus deaths

Brazil could overtake the United States and become the country with the highest number of deaths from coronavirus as of August 1, according to a monitoring model from the University of Washington. The model also predicts that deaths will more than double to 100,000 in less than a month.

"I think we will go through the United States. I think we will be the main victim of Covid-19 and this is directly related to the fact that we do not have a national plan," Lago told CNN.

Brazil's cases have increased by approximately 30,000 cases per day and deaths by around 1,200 per day.

Earlier this month, an official Covid-19 tracker from the Brazilian Ministry of Health began showing only data on new cases and deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, eliminating the accumulated totals of deaths from viruses and cases that had previously appeared in the same page.

Bolsonaro tweeted at the time that "the cumulative data, in addition to not showing that the vast majority (of patients) no longer have the disease, do not represent the country's moment. Other actions are being worked on to improve case notifications and diagnosis confirmations. "

The move led to an immediate reaction for lack of transparency. The Supreme Court later ruled that the ministry must provide complete data.

During a recent interview with CNN Brazil, a CNN affiliate, Pazuello said that the Ministry of Health had lowered the numbers because it was changing the way that Brazil reported its coronavirus data.

"The first thing we must understand is that any methodology we use to count the cases will not alter the number of obits," Pazuello said. "There is no way to manipulate the data, because they are all registered. It would be absurd for us in the Ministry of Health to have registered data and then say that they do not exist."

Previous Brazilian health ministers predicted that the height of the pandemic would be from May to July. Under current leadership, there is no point in when the peak will be or when it will stabilize.

Various vaccine trials and tests are underway in Brazil. Two thousand Brazilians participated this month in tests of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford in association with AstraZeneca Pharmaceutical, the Federal University of Sao Paulo (Unifesp) said in a statement.

The country is the first site for these vaccination tests outside the UK.

The Brazilian Institute of Butantan, one of the country's main biomedical research centers, announced an agreement with the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech to carry out Phase III of a clinical trial of the coronavirus vaccine in approximately 9,000 volunteers in Brazil in the first week of July.

The vaccine went through the first two phases of testing in China, where it was tested on 744 volunteers. The Chinese laboratory started human clinical trials with the experimental vaccine on April 17.

However, the real test will be whether or not Bolsonaro can get Brazil out of this crisis, as it faces a pandemic, a crippling recession, political unrest and an investigation of the allegations that interfered with police investigations.

In April, when the death toll in Brazil reached 5,000, Bolsonaro's response to the pandemic was simple.

"So what? I'm sorry, but what do you want me to do?" Bolsonaro said on April 29, outside the presidential residence in Brasilia. "I regret the situation we are currently living in due to the virus. We express our solidarity to those who have lost loved ones, many of whom were elderly. But this is life, it could be me tomorrow."