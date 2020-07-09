Brazil Press Association to sue Bolsonaro for exposure to Covid-19

The ABI statement accuses Bolsonaro of endangering the lives of the journalists who were present. "The country cannot see continuous behavior that is more than irresponsible and constitutes clear crimes against public health, without reacting," said the association's president, Paulo Jerónimo de Souza.
Bolsonaro's office did not respond to a request for comment.
In light of Bolsonaro's diagnosis, ministers who recently had contact with the president were also screened for Covid-19 in the past two days. Government Secretary Luiz Eduardo Ramos, Regional Development Minister Rogério Marinho and Cabinet Chief Braga Netto were negative, according to each minister's office.
Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo, Defense Minister General Fernando Azevedo and Government Secretary General Jorge Oliveira were also examined for the virus and are awaiting their results, according to their offices.