Brazil Press Association to sue Bolsonaro for exposure to Covid-19

The association, known as ABI, alleged that Bolsonaro did not respect the health safety distance of reporters and removed his mask at the televised press conference on Tuesday in the capital, Brasilia, where he announced that he had tested positive for Covid- 19.

The ABI statement accuses Bolsonaro of endangering the lives of the journalists who were present. "The country cannot see continuous behavior that is more than irresponsible and constitutes clear crimes against public health, without reacting," said the association's president, Paulo Jerónimo de Souza.

Three television stations, CNN Brasil, TV Record and TV Brasil, were present at the press conference. CNN Brazil reporter Leandro Magalhaes will be screened for the virus on Wednesday and will work from home until he gets his result.

After Tuesday's press conference, Congressman Marcelo Freixo tweeted who filed a lawsuit against Bolsonaro with the Federal Attorney's Office. "The president violated articles 131 and 132 of the Penal Code by removing the mask during the interview in which he announced that he has the coronavirus," said Freixo.