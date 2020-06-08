Brazil stops publishing its death toll from coronavirus

The Brazilian government has stopped publishing its ongoing coronavirus cases and deaths in what critics allege is an attempt to hide the true extent of the pandemic in the country, The Associated Press reported.

The move came after months of criticism from experts who said Brazil's statistics were too conservative and, in some cases, manipulated.

As of Sunday, Brazil had nearly 673,000 cases of the new coronavirus with some 35,930 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, which has counted the numbers. Its official figures place the country just behind the US. USA In terms of number of cases, and third in terms of virus-related deaths. Brazil, with about 210 million people, is the seventh most populous nation in the world.

On Friday, the federal Health Ministry removed a website showing daily, weekly and monthly figures on infections and deaths in Brazil. On Saturday, the site returned, but the cumulative number of infections for the states and the nation was no longer there. Since then, the site has shown only the numbers from the previous 24 hours.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted on Saturday that the disease totals "were not representative" of the country's current situation. Prosecutors announced an investigation into the justification for the change by the Ministry of Health.

An ally of Bolsonaro told the O Globo newspaper that at least some states had sent falsified data to the Ministry of Health, implying that they were exaggerating the number of victims. Carlos Wizard, a businessman expected to assume a senior position in the Ministry of Health, said the federal government will carry out a review to determine a "more accurate" figure.

AS BRAZIL SEES THE REGISTRATION DEATHS, BOLSONARO CLAIMS: DEATH IS "THE DESTINY OF ALL"

A council of state health secretaries announced it would fight the changes from Bolsonaro, who downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic and tried to thwart attempts to impose quarantines, curfews, and social distancing, arguing that the economic impact would be too significant. .

"The authoritarian, callous, inhuman and unethical attempt to make COVID-19 deaths invisible will not succeed," the council of health secretaries said Saturday.

Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes tweeted Saturday that "manipulating statistics is a maneuver by totalitarian regimes."

While accurate case and death counts have been difficult for governments around the world, health researchers have been saying for weeks that irregularities in Brazilian statistics made it impossible to control an explosive situation.

Associated Press contributed to this report.