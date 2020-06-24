Brazilian coronavirus: judge orders Bolsonaro to wear a face mask in public

Federal Judge Renato Borelli issued a decision Monday, saying Bolsonaro should wear a mask when driving in public in Brasilia. The judge's order said that failure to do so could result in a fine of up to $ 386 per day.

The decision extends to all government employees in the Federal District, where the capital Brasilia is located.

Reached for comments Tuesday, Bolsonaro's office referred CNN to the attorney general, who replied that his office was "studying all appropriate measures to reverse the mandate."

The Federal District government issued a decree on April 30 making the use of face masks mandatory in public spaces, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.