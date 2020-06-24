Brazilian coronavirus: judge orders Bolsonaro to wear a face mask in public

Federal Judge Renato Borelli issued a decision Monday, saying Bolsonaro should wear a mask when driving in public in Brasilia. The judge's order said that failure to do so could result in a fine of up to $ 386 per day.
The decision extends to all government employees in the Federal District, where the capital Brasilia is located.
Reached for comments Tuesday, Bolsonaro's office referred CNN to the attorney general, who replied that his office was "studying all appropriate measures to reverse the mandate."
But Bolsonaro has appeared in public at various events without wearing a mask, including at protests with supporters.
So far, Brazilian health authorities have confirmed more than 1.1 million cases and more than 51,000 deaths, and the crisis shows no signs of easing.