Brazilian gravedigger takes Covid-19 more seriously than its president

Families are forced to attend funerals, Costa said, each of whom has no more than 10 or 15 minutes to say goodbye so that the cemetery can administer up to 80 burials per day at this site on the outskirts of São Paulo.

"That makes us very shocked, very sad, because it is the last greeting they will give to the loved one they lost and they don't have time," said Costa.

Bolsonaro has spent months downplaying the spread of the deadly virus, even as Brazil became the country with the second-highest number of cases, and deaths, behind only the United States.

And while gravedigger Costa is shocked by the death rate, Bolsonaro told many of his citizens that they had nothing to worry about as he announced that he himself had the virus.

"Younger people: Be careful, but if the virus affects you, be assured that the chance of something more serious is close to zero for you," the president said.

Bolsonaro acknowledged that the risk was higher for those, like him, over 65 years old. But he told reporters he was feeling good and gave much of the credit to hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug that U.S. President Donald Trump controversially promoted and then stored by Bolsonaro. but not tested as a treatment for Covid-19.

Bolsonaro told CNN Brazil that he took hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin while waiting for the result of his fourth Covid-19 test in four months.

"I feel great. I think the way they administered hydroxychloroquine, the effect was immediate," he said.

Bolsonaro's promotion of hydroxychloroquine worries Dr. Luiz Henrique Mandetta, a former Brazilian health minister.

"So he pretends that this drug would save 90% of people's lives. It is not the drug. It is the way the disease develops," said Mandetta.

"The problem is that people are going to believe that," he added. "Your message could be a disaster in a country that has so many people who actually hear more messages than they read about things."

Mandetta said he and other ministers tried to warn Bolsonaro to take the pandemic seriously and develop a national plan to deal with it. But they were not attended.

"He [Bolsonaro] always said he would, he was more concerned about the damage to the economy than the damage to people's lives," said Mandetta.

Bolsonaro fired Mandetta for trying to get the nation to wear masks and stay home.

Mandetta says he hopes the president recovers, but he also hopes he will think of all the other Brazilians who tested positive for Covid on the same day as Bolsonaro.

"I just hope he can think of the other people who have a diagnosis the same day as him," he said. "People who got the test today are going home, not where they live with a personal doctor 24 hours a day, … a lot of people … and the entire team."