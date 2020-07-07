Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro underwent a coronavirus lung examination & # 39; but everything is fine & # 39;

"I came back from the hospital now, I had a lung exam, my lung is clean, okay? I went to do a Covid exam a while ago, but everything is fine," he said.

Bolsonaro, wearing a mask, warned people not to approach him.

"You can't get too close [to me], okay? Recommendation to everyone," Bolsonaro said.

When asked about media reports that Bolsonaro has a fever, Cintia Macedo, a presidential spokesperson, told CNN: "We do not have this information. We do not confirm this information at this time."

CNN reported in May that Bolsonaro tested negative for the coronavirus in three separate tests that were released to the public. All three tests were administered between March 12 and 17 after Bolsonaro returned from a bilateral meeting with United States President Donald Trump in Florida, and many in his entourage tested positive.

Bolsonaro has previously appeared in public and at unmasked demonstrations, even hugging his followers. It has encouraged the reopening even as the number of cases in the country increases, and has criticized local government efforts to eliminate the virus through social distancing measures, such as quarantine and shelter-in-place orders.

"Our life has to continue. Jobs must be maintained," Bolsonaro said in the early days of the pandemic, during a speech broadcast on national television and radio on March 24. He has held that position, arguing that the economic consequences of the blockade could be worse than the virus itself. He has also continued to occasionally greet his followers without protective gear, even after a court ordered him to wear a mask or face a fine. The order has been revoked.

Last week, Bolsonaro vetoed parts of a law that requires wearing face masks in public during the pandemic. The use of masks in shopping malls, shops, religious temples, educational establishments, and other closed places where people gather will no longer be mandatory, although individual states and municipalities may enforce those measures.

Journalists Rodrigo Pedroso and Marcia Reverdosa in São Paulo contributed to this report.

