Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro underwent a coronavirus lung examination & # 39; but everything is fine & # 39;

"I came back from the hospital now, I had a lung exam, my lung is clean, okay? I went to do a Covid exam a while ago, but everything is fine," he said.
"You can't get too close [to me], okay? Recommendation to everyone," Bolsonaro said.
When asked about media reports that Bolsonaro has a fever, Cintia Macedo, a presidential spokesperson, told CNN: "We do not have this information. We do not confirm this information at this time."
CNN reported in May that Bolsonaro tested negative for the coronavirus in three separate tests that were released to the public. All three tests were administered between March 12 and 17 after Bolsonaro returned from a bilateral meeting with United States President Donald Trump in Florida, and many in his entourage tested positive.
"Our life has to continue. Jobs must be maintained," Bolsonaro said in the early days of the pandemic, during a speech broadcast on national television and radio on March 24. He has held that position, arguing that the economic consequences of the blockade could be worse than the virus itself. He has also continued to occasionally greet his followers without protective gear, even after a court ordered him to wear a mask or face a fine. The order has been revoked.
Last week, Bolsonaro vetoed parts of a law that requires wearing face masks in public during the pandemic. The use of masks in shopping malls, shops, religious temples, educational establishments, and other closed places where people gather will no longer be mandatory, although individual states and municipalities may enforce those measures.