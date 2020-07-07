Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro underwent a coronavirus lung examination & # 39; but everything is fine & # 39;

"I came back from the hospital now, I had a lung exam, my lung is clean, okay? I went to do a Covid exam a while ago, but everything is fine," he said.

Bolsonaro, wearing a mask, warned people not to approach him.

"You can't get too close [to me], okay? Recommendation to everyone," Bolsonaro said.

When asked about media reports that Bolsonaro has a fever, Cintia Macedo, a presidential spokesperson, told CNN: "We do not have this information. We do not confirm this information at this time."