Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro remains "weak" after recovery from coronavirus

Jair Bolsonaro simply cannot take a break.

After his diagnosis of coronavirus and the subsequent quarantine, which he previously described as "horrible," the Brazilian president admitted Thursday that he now has "mold" in his lungs.

"I just did a blood test. I was feeling a little weak yesterday. They found a little infection too. I'm taking antibiotics now, "Bolsonaro said in a live video. He did not elaborate on the details of his condition.

"After 20 days indoors, I have other problems: I have mold on my lungs," he added.

Bolsonaro tested negative for COVID-19 last Saturday after an 18-day quarantine.

In addition to his own health problems, Bolsonaro's wife also tested positive for the virus on Thursday, just 24 hours after speaking at a public event with her husband in Brasilia.

“She is in good health and will follow all established protocols. The first lady is being accompanied by the medical team of the Presidency of the Republic, "Bolsonaro's office said in a statement.

During his quarantine period, the Brazilian leader was also bitten by a large emu-like bird while walking outside his official residence.

Brazil is currently the second country most affected by the coronavirus, after the United States, with 2.5 million confirmed cases and more than 90,000 deaths.

Bolsonaro has been widely criticized in the country for his handling of the crisis, and in the past he sided with protesters against orders to stay home and quarantine.

