Breaking Bad: Everything Walt Jr. Ate For Breakfast

Walt Jr. enjoyed having breakfast at Breaking Bad, so we put together a list of everything he ate during the first meal of the day throughout the show.

Throughout Breaking BadIn the running, Walt Jr. was shown eating breakfast multiple times, apparently more than any other character, and here's everything he ate. The character, played by RJ Mitte, was the teenage son of Walter and Skyler White (Bryan Cranston and Anna Gunn). Walt Jr. appeared during the series, appearing in 53 of the show's 62 total episodes.

Walt Jr., who passed by Flynn from time to time, spent most of his life as an only child in the White house. Over the course of the series, he was often kept in the dark about his father's dangerous drug deals. The lies and the tension between his parents brought out his rebellious stage. After learning of Walt's involvement in the death of his uncle, Hank Schrader (Dean Norris), the teenager sided with Skyler and promised to protect his father's family. It is unclear what happened to the character after the events of the series, but Walt made sure that his family received money before his death.

From the Breaking Bad pilot episode, it was established that Walt Jr. enjoyed eating breakfast, and her affection for him turned into a long standing joke. More and more scenes were written that showed the White family interacting during the morning meal. As Breaking Bad came to an end, breakfast foods became Walt Jr.'s legacy thanks in part to the series' memes and parodies. Here's everything he ate for breakfast. Breaking Bad:

Season 1, Episode 1 – "Pilot" – Scrambled eggs, vegetarian bacon and tomato juice.

– Scrambled eggs, vegetarian bacon and tomato juice. Season 1, Episode 2 – "The cat is in the bag …" – Pancakes, eggs and bacon.

– Pancakes, eggs and bacon. Season 1, Episode 5 – "Gray Matter" – Toasts, eggs and orange juice.

– Toasts, eggs and orange juice. Season 1, Episode 6 – "Crazy Handful of Nothin" – Toasts and fruit salad.

– Toasts and fruit salad. Season 2, Episode 4 – "Down" – Pancakes, croissants, fruit salad and a selection of orange or grapefruit juice.

– Pancakes, croissants, fruit salad and a selection of orange or grapefruit juice. Season 2, Episode 7 – "Black and Blue" – A bowl of raisin bran cereal and orange juice.

– A bowl of raisin bran cereal and orange juice. Season 2, Episode 10 – "Over" – Bacon, eggs, toast in the first breakfast scene, and later, the family ate omelets, toast, and fruit salad.

– Bacon, eggs, toast in the first breakfast scene, and later, the family ate omelets, toast, and fruit salad. Season 2, Episode 13 – "ABQ" – A bowl of Cheerios cereal.

– A bowl of Cheerios cereal. Season 3, Episode 1 – "No More" – A waffle and orange juice.

– A waffle and orange juice. Season 3, Episode 4 – "Green Light" – Eggs and fruit salad.

– Eggs and fruit salad. Season 3, Episode 8 – "See You" – A plate of pancakes from the hospital.

– A plate of pancakes from the hospital. Season 4, Episode 2 – "Thirty-eight Snub" – A cup of cereal.

– A cup of cereal. Season 4, Episode 5 – "Shotgun" – A cup of black coffee.

– A cup of black coffee. Season 4, Episode 6 – "Cornered" – A bowl of raisin bran cereal and orange juice.

– A bowl of raisin bran cereal and orange juice. Season 5, Episode 2 – "Madrigal" – A bowl of Raisin Bran Crunch cereal.

– A bowl of Raisin Bran Crunch cereal. Season 5, Episode 4 – "Fifty-One" – Scrambled eggs, bacon, toast and coffee.

While Walt Jr. had an affinity for breakfast staples, he enjoyed mixing his choices from time to time. Her parents were very aware of her love of food and would even try to earn it with the morning banquets. Unfortunately for Walt Jr., Skyler didn't always buy the right cereal his son requested, but he finally found out. Interestingly, Walt Jr.'s food preferences would tend to change with his mood as seen at the bottom of the list when family dynamics began to unravel.

Over the years, Breaking Bad's many jokes, jokes, and general recurrences took over the fandom, including Walter White throwing pizza on his roof. But watching Walt Jr. eat breakfast wasn't particularly interesting in itself; It was that many scenes he was in made him eat breakfast. Interestingly, their first and last meals on the show were the most similar to each other when looking at the full list.

