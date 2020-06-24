Bolton's alleged $ 2 million advance is now in jeopardy. A federal judge said Bolton likely released classified information without government approval, which means the Justice Department may try to take advantage of its profits or even file criminal charges. Trump expressed his support for the latter and said Tuesday that Bolton "should be in jail."

CNN broke down some key conclusions from Bolton's book and the media tour, highlighting details he may have missed.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has repeatedly asked the Justice Department to investigate and jail his political enemies, including his predecessor Barack Obama, his 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey, the chairman of the Committee on House of Representatives intelligence, Adam Schiff, and many others. This week Bolton joined the list.

In a series of tweets, Trump recently claimed that Bolton "broke the law" and "should be in jail."

With Bolton, it's not just about bravado. A federal judge said Saturday that Bolton "likely jeopardized national security by revealing classified information" in his book and therefore "exposes himself to criminal liability" by releasing the book before receiving explicit government authorization.

Bolton denies having committed any crime, but the Justice Department will consider it. Under Attorney General Bill Barr, the department has rigorously investigated some critics of Trump and has shown extraordinary deference to Trump's allies who were convicted of crimes. (Two Justice Department officials testified before Congress on these alleged political abuses.)

When asked by Blitzer if he was prepared to go to jail for the book, Bolton said, "I don't think there is any reason, whatever, for that to happen." Bolton acknowledged that he may need to give up the profits on his book, but said he would fight in court to avoid that outcome.

"The judge's decision creates some problems for Bolton. Combine that with a Justice Department led by Bill Barr that has had no qualms about leaving a branch," said Ross Garber, a former CNN legal analyst with extensive experience in politically charged investigations. . . "If I were Bolton or his attorney, it would be a big concern. The judge gave some air cover on criminal charges."

Fighting over classified material

While there is essentially no evidence to support Trump's claims that Bolton's memoirs are full of lies, there is a more compelling case that contains potentially classified information, according to legal experts familiar with the case.

"There are several examples, but one that really stands out to me is the discussion about the president's decision-making about bombing Iran," said Norm Eisen, a former lawyer for House Democrats and ethics czar in the White House of Obama. "The specificity of the deliberations, the structure of the president's reasoning and that of other high-level officials, and the high value of all that information for Iran and other adversaries when there are future tensions."

Foreign intelligence services and analysts are likely to be using Bolton's book to obtain information about the incumbent president, Eisen added, noting that "that is not good for our national security."

However, Eisen told CNN that he doesn't believe Bolton should keep his concerns to himself, but instead presented them in a controlled environment, such as during the impeachment investigation, where careful judgments could be made about what information was made public. .

More information on this key issue will come to light in the coming months if the Justice Department continues its case against Bolton and tries to recoup its profits from the book.

Corroborated key claims

Bolton's claims deserve scrutiny, as do his motives. He did not testify during Trump's impeachment proceedings, where he could have shared these details under oath and without waiting for payment. And given his unceremonious departure from the administration, and the personal attacks he and the president exchange on Twitter, he appears to have an ax to grind.

But many of the book's key claims are corroborated by previous CNN reports.

The book includes impressive new details about Trump's dealings with foreign leaders, including his deference to China. Bolton claims that Trump did not want to alter the trade talks, so he refused to sanction China for the use of concentration camps for Uighurs and other minority Muslims.

Bolton also details a meeting last year between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, where Trump urged Xi to buy American farm products to aid in his re-election. This surprising claim was denied by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer last week and has not been independently verified, but Bolton said Tuesday that he would consider testifying about the meeting.

CNN has previously reported on various aspects of this story. Trump is obsessed with his own reelection. He has an affinity for the leaders of strong men, including Xi. And he's obsessed with China buying American agricultural products. The president even praised Xi's early handling of the coronavirus outbreak, at least in part, because he feared his criticism would derail trade negotiations.

The president seemed to confirm one of the anecdotes himself, in an interview with Axios this week. The President explained that he had not retaliated against the Chinese Community Party or Chinese companies for the concentration camps, so as not to derail the trade negotiations.

Trump's most sensitive issue

In the book, Bolton shed new light on the Trump-Russia scandal and Trump's response to Russian meddling.

US intelligence agencies, Special Adviser Robert Mueller, and bipartisan reports from Congress have released overwhelming evidence that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election to help Trump win. Trump has vociferously denied that his campaign colluded with Russia. But surprisingly, he has also repeatedly said that Russia did not even intrude on the elections.

Instead, Trump has embraced conspiracy theories that hold Russia harmless. He even publicly accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin's denials during his infamous 2018 summit in Finland, which Bolton described in the book as a "self-inflicted injury" to Trump.

"He did not like to talk about electoral interference," Bolton told ABC News on Sunday. "He made what I saw as the mistake of believing that if he accepted that the Russians had intervened in the 2016 election, that he legitimized the narrative that they had intervened to help him, he would hurt Hillary Clinton and would not have won without him. Interference Russian. "

This corroborates what other former Trump aides told special counsel Robert Mueller, including former chief strategist Steve Bannon, chief of staff Reince Priebus, spokesman Sean Spicer, campaign officer Rick Gates and Hope Hicks, who returned to a position in the White House this year.

Trump's unwillingness to acknowledge Russian meddling has hampered his ability to respond forcefully to Russia, a geopolitical adversary who is still trying to undermine American democracy. The Trump administration has taken some punitive measures against Russia, but Trump himself has taken a pro-Russia stance and even attempted to undo some of these steps, Bolton said, as new U.S. sanctions on Kremlin allies.