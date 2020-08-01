Breaking down clashes and a prediction

So maybe this series against the Candy Canes isn't officially recognized as a playoff round, but it's the postseason, the postseason! – and the rebuilding Rangers are playing hockey. Raise your hand if you envisioned it as a possibility when The Letter came out on February 8, 2018. You in the back row, put it down, you're failing,

The Blueshirts are back and are still being rebuilt, not fully rebuilt yet. But the course of franchise history was altered 29 months ago when the commitment was made to strip him to the bone and organically build a Stanley Cup contender built to last.

Of course, there was some money set aside for people like Artemi Panarin and Jacob Trouba to help speed up the process and Shazam! – Here they are, three out of five to qualify for the playoffs after just two years.

But this was not a magic trick. The Rangers have come up with a plan, and so has David Quinn. One step at a time, two steps (OK, four) if Panarin counts. The next step comes against a Carolina team that had missed the playoffs nine seasons in a row before advancing to the conference finals a year ago.

You may not realize this, but the Rangers were 4-0 against Carolina this year. No I know. Everyone realizes this.

Clashes

Goaltending

I'm old enough to remember the second round of the 1996 playoffs when the Rangers with Mike Richter were expected to have a significant advantage in the nets against Ken Wregget of the Penguins. Except that Wregget outplayed Richter, and the Blueshirts were buried in five games.

That disclaimer aside, Blueshirts seem to have a substantial advantage here. Igor Shesterkin not only stops the discs, but swallows them to avoid rebounds and takes them away from danger to relieve pressure from the defensive zone. That is a fundamental asset to play against a club of possession of discs like the Hurricanes. The lightning fast netminder may be a rookie in the NHL postseason game, but at the age of 24, he has 16 KHL playoff games and a Gagarin Cup on his resume.

If Shesterkin struggles, Henrik Lundqvist, who has shown a career-long dominance over Carolina that extended to 3-0 / .947 / 2.33 this season and had an excellent summer camp, will be ready.

Petr Mrazek, who was 5-5 in 11 playoff starts a year ago, is an extremely aggressive netminder capable of spectacular saves but whose stability is an issue. Mrazek, who missed almost three weeks just before the break recovered from a concussion, recorded just a .912 saving percentage with even strength that ranked 18th among 21 goalkeepers with at least 1,800 minutes (according to Naturalstattrick .com). James Reimer is Mrazek's endorsement.

Edge: Rangers

Forward

The Rangers have the top two forwards entering the series at Panarin, a Hart Trophy finalist and Mika Zibanejad. Dividing game breakers, as the Rangers did essentially throughout the season, creates Quinn's biggest advantage in choosing your poison. But the strength of the top two lines is offset to some degree by the lack of support / production from the last six. If Kaapo Kakko and Fil Chytil's summer camp work translates into the tournament, that would alter the dynamic.

The opposites here, because although the "canes" cannot coincide with Panarin and Zibanejad, they are loaded among their top nine and also use their fourth line to take advantage. There are no sweets here, they are difficult and generate an enormous amount of shots, always seeking to channel the play to the front. Andrei Svechnikov-Sebastian Aho-Teuvo Teravainen's top unit is changeable and talented, the second line with Jordan Staal between Ryan Dzingel and Justin Williams (Mr. 7 in a best of five?) Is difficult to handle, and the third La Line reinforced by Vincent Trocheck acquisition deadline is very dangerous.

Edge: Hurricanes

Defending

The mettle and structure of the Blueshirts will be tested from the start. Disc developers will need to be efficient on the first pass and smart with decision making under pressure. The Rangers were actually a better team defending at their own end than facing the rush. The Ryan Lindgren-Adam Fox pair emerged as the team's showdown tandem, but the Brendan Smith-Jacob Trouba pair is expected to do some heavy lifting here. This too: Fox and Tony DeAngelo can create a lot of offense from behind.

The Canes' greatest strength, depth in defense, has been diluted by injuries to Dougie Hamilton and Brett Pesce, meaning term acquisitions Brady Skjei and Sami Vatanen assume more prominent roles. Carolina's bottom line is generally more reliable than striking.

Edge: Hurricanes

Special teams

Rangers power play can be explosive, the unit clicking nearly 30 percent (29 out of 99) in the 34 games since Christmas. Chris Kreider is the frontline presence, with Zibanejad and Panarin buzzing once with Ryan Strome facilitating and DeAngelo creatively executing it from the top. The second unit generally gets time scraps.

The Blueshirts 'death penalty hasn't been especially effective for years, so any wrinkles suggested by assistant coach Gord Murphy, elevated from Hartford in conjunction with the Devils' hiring of Lindy Ruff, would be welcome. The team finished 23rd with 77.4 percent.

Carolina came in at 22.3 percent with the men's lead, just behind New York's 22.9, but will have to deal with Hamilton's absence. Actually, the & # 39; Canes did that, going to exactly the same 22.3 percent without Hamilton in the last 21 games of the season he missed with a broken leg. The very aggressive penalties unit finished fourth in the NHL with 84 percent.

Edge: Hurricanes

training

Quinn's first NHL playoff experience, Rod Brind’Amour's second. Each one has the pulse of his team.

Edge: Even.

Prediction

Quality versus quantity here. There is a burden on Panarin, Zibanejad, and of course Shesterkin (Lundqvist?). The poles are stronger from 1 to 31, but the cream on the top and the superiority in the nets elevate the Blueshirts.

Rangers in five.