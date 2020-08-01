Breaking down clashes and a prediction

The last time they played a counting game, 144 days ago, the Islanders had recently slipped away from last place in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

On Saturday, they will jump right into the 24 NHL team tournament with a new lease on life.

In a 2016 Eastern Conference first round rematch, the Islanders will face the Panthers on Saturday inside the Toronto bubble to start a series of the top five in the Stanley Cup qualifiers. Barry Trotz's club will do so with a healthier lineup than the last time they took the ice, a shooting loss on March 10 against the Canucks before COVID-19 suspended the regular season.

After making a surprise run to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last year, the islanders are back looking for more with a veteran group in tow. Although they swept the Panthers during the regular season series, 3-0, their next encounters will be a challenge unlike anywhere else they've faced before.

Clashes

Goaltending

The islanders were reportedly interested in Sergei Bobrovsky last offseason, only to see him sign a seven-year, $ 70 million contract with the Panthers. They then turned to get Semyon Varlamov on a four-year, $ 20 million contract. Now the two will face off with more than bragging rights on the line.

Varlamov is expected to start in Game 1, after playing the first two periods of Wednesday's exhibition against the Rangers. He was solid in his first season with the Islanders, posting an average of 2.62 goals against and a .914 save percentage, numbers that were even better before a tough five-game stretch before arrest. If Trotz chooses to use both goalkeepers, Thomas Greiss (2.74 GAA, .913 saving percentage) was almost as stable this season.

At the other extreme, which Bobrovsky appears? The one who became one of the league's top goalkeepers and was on the net for the Blue Jackets during his impressive Lightning sweep the last postseason, or the one with the worst career numbers (3.23 GAA, .900 percentage). savings) in 48 starts this season? The answer could go a long way in tilting the series.

Edge: Islanders

Defending

The islanders got a huge boost in this category thanks to the delayed postseason. If COVID-19 hadn't interrupted the season, it is unlikely that Adam Pelech would have been available for the playoffs. Instead, he came back from a torn Achilles and ready to relocate to the top pair with Ryan Pulock with the critical task of trying to contain the Panthers' best weapons.

Pelech's presence gives the islanders depth on the blue line, leaving Trotz with some tough decisions regarding his six defenders, or possibly seven, as the coach left the door open to go with 11 forwards and seven defenders. Playoff veteran Johnny Boychuk also returned after recovering from wearing a skate to his eyelid shortly before the season stopped.

The Panthers get great minutes from their best defensive pair from Aaron Ekblad and MacKenzie Weegar. Ekblad (36 assists) and Keith Yandle (40 assists) also contribute offensively, with another former Ranger, Anton Stralman, anchoring the second pair. But overall, the Panthers' defense was one of the most porous this season, allowing 179 goals of uniform strength in 69 games.

Edge: Islanders

Forward

Throughout the season, the islanders tried to find a scoring hit from any of their forwards. They added another option on the trade deadline, bringing J-G Pageau from the Senators, though he didn't immediately click seven games before the season was suspended. Having more time to practice on the Trotz system during Phase 3 training camp could benefit you as you try to provide stability to an uneven third line.

Top line from Anders Lee, Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle will seek to keep their chemistry intact, but the islanders' fourth-line meeting cannot be overlooked. Matt Martin, Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck, the "identity line," are back together after Cizikas was sidelined in February with a leg laceration.

The Panthers certainly have more dangerous weapons at the top, with left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (23 goals, 55 assists), center Aleksander Barkov (20 goals, 42 assists) and center Mike Hoffman (29 goals, 30 assists) leading. the way. They were near the top of the league, averaging 3.3 goals per game (including 2.59 with even strength), while the islanders were closer to the bottom with 2.78 goals per game (2.26 with even strength).

Edge: Panthers

Special teams

The Panthers displayed a more dangerous power game during the regular season, becoming a clip of 21.33 percent, which was the tenth best unit in the league. The man's advantage allowed him to show his ability, with Hoffman and Evgenii Dadonov scoring 11 goals each.

What the islanders lacked in the power coup (17.26 percent) they made up for with the penalty, successfully killing 80.68 percent of the punishments. Having healthy Pelech and Cizikas again should only help that cause.

However, the Panthers' criminal murder was not far behind with 78.49 percent, which gave them the go-ahead in this case.

Edge: Panthers

training

Talk about a powerful showdown. There will be no lack of experience, especially the playoff variety, behind the benches with Trotz facing Joel Quenneville. The veteran duo have combined to train 336 career playoff games.

After guiding the Capitals to a Stanley Cup in 2018, Trotz immediately gave the Islanders a solid build last season and bought them an unexpected ticket to the playoffs. He has them again this season, relying on his system for individual talent to succeed.

Meanwhile, Quenneville led the Blackhawks to the Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013, and 2015 before joining the Panthers this season and taking them to the postseason for the third time since 2000.

Edge: Even

Prediction

The islanders will benefit from having Pelech back, and if he can help them curb the Panthers' main offensive threats, Trotz's system should beat. The islanders in five.